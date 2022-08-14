IVREA

New hospital in Ivrea, where had we arrived? The Piazza Eporedia web community, which for months has been insisting on the need for the new structure to be built in the former Monfibre area, is ironically asking this. «At the end of June everything seemed done – explains Massimiliano De Stefano, founder of Piazza Eporedia -. The Piedmont region had asked the mayors to write, for the umpteenth time, a sort of report-referendum to motivate their choice. To date we do not know the name of those who wrote and above all we do not have the pleasure of knowing a line of what they sent to the health department ”.

On the other hand from the Region, no news on the decisions taken at the level of the junta and regional groups. The history of the new hospital in Ivrea, with its three proposals, has access to the debate of the entire extended Canavese area. A debate often remained within the walls of some municipal council or partisan meeting, without a real popular confrontation.

“Now we have arrived in the middle of summer, usually a holiday period for politics and decisions postponed to autumn – adds De Stefano -. This year, however, there is the news of the next political elections, with an election campaign between August and September. And here comes a doubt, will the Region want to wait for the new government to have its say? To the Piazza Eporedia web community this does not seem correct when, on the other hand, the new hospital in Ivrea had to be something already done, the decision where to build it is a fact already put in writing ». “Perhaps someone for fear of losing votes in some areas will want to keep a foot in two or three shoes – concludes De Stefano -. Maybe someone will want to practice the postponement policy. The silence around the new hospital in Ivrea is truly paradoxical ». –