Home News “The new hospital has fallen in silence Enough unnecessary postponements”
News

“The new hospital has fallen in silence Enough unnecessary postponements”

by admin
“The new hospital has fallen in silence Enough unnecessary postponements”

IVREA

New hospital in Ivrea, where had we arrived? The Piazza Eporedia web community, which for months has been insisting on the need for the new structure to be built in the former Monfibre area, is ironically asking this. «At the end of June everything seemed done – explains Massimiliano De Stefano, founder of Piazza Eporedia -. The Piedmont region had asked the mayors to write, for the umpteenth time, a sort of report-referendum to motivate their choice. To date we do not know the name of those who wrote and above all we do not have the pleasure of knowing a line of what they sent to the health department ”.

On the other hand from the Region, no news on the decisions taken at the level of the junta and regional groups. The history of the new hospital in Ivrea, with its three proposals, has access to the debate of the entire extended Canavese area. A debate often remained within the walls of some municipal council or partisan meeting, without a real popular confrontation.

“Now we have arrived in the middle of summer, usually a holiday period for politics and decisions postponed to autumn – adds De Stefano -. This year, however, there is the news of the next political elections, with an election campaign between August and September. And here comes a doubt, will the Region want to wait for the new government to have its say? To the Piazza Eporedia web community this does not seem correct when, on the other hand, the new hospital in Ivrea had to be something already done, the decision where to build it is a fact already put in writing ». “Perhaps someone for fear of losing votes in some areas will want to keep a foot in two or three shoes – concludes De Stefano -. Maybe someone will want to practice the postponement policy. The silence around the new hospital in Ivrea is truly paradoxical ». –

See also  Quirinale, Meloni: "If Berlusconi renounces the center-right he has the right to propose"

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

Drought resistance is to protect people’s livelihood –...

Covid in Italy, the bulletin of August 13:...

The Central Meteorological Observatory issued a high temperature...

Forecast. Weekend with thunderstorms, from Ferragosto the African...

Shanghai On August 13, 2022, there were no...

The city receives the Mayors for Peace certificate...

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the...

Genoa, with a tractor falls from a belt:...

From flat tax to fiscal peace, here are...

׽ְҵԺУܴ ְҵԺУܴԲչ–

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy