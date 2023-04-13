Beidahuang Agricultural Co., Ltd. No. 856 Branch Company’s agriculture is abundant, the industry is thriving, the employees are rich, and the high-quality development matrix is ​​built

Agricultural Comprehensive Service Center.Photo by Liu Pengfei

Rice cropping and drying are busy.Photo by Liu Bin

Modern agricultural machinery management service center.Photo by Liu Pengfei

Celebrating the harvest scene.Photo by Liu Pengfei

□Liu Siqi Our reporter Jiang Bin Liu Chang

The self-owned brand “Jiehu” was successfully selected into the “China Agricultural Reclamation Brand Catalogue” in 2023; the modern agricultural sightseeing park in the region was awarded a national 3A-level tourist attraction; it has successively won the “National Advanced Group of Grain Production” and “100 Boutique Routes for Red Tourism in the Centennial Party” “Honorary titles such as “Hometown of Rice Culture in the Cold Region of Heilongjiang Province”… In recent years, Beidahuang Agriculture Co., Ltd. 856 Branch has actively implemented the development ideas of Beidahuang Agriculture Co., Ltd., empowered the high-quality development of agricultural modernization, and explored an industrial integration Leading the new path of rural revitalization, blowing the clarion call of “Second Entrepreneurship” in an all-round way, and painting a beautiful picture of abundant agriculture, thriving industries, and rich employees.

Focus on improving the quality and efficiency of agriculture to build a “ballast stone” for food security

The warehouses are real and the people feel at ease, and the agriculture is strong and all industries are prosperous. Walking into the 856 branch, what is displayed in front of you is the magnificent scene of modern large-scale agricultural development with fields forming squares, roads forming networks, canals connecting, drought energy irrigation, waterlogging energy drainage, technology belts, and rice fields forming paintings.

In 2023, the 856 branch bravely took on the mission of “second entrepreneurship”, focused on the long-term and forward-looking layout, planned the “1234” agricultural demonstration highlight project, and worked in digital farms, smart agriculture, large agricultural bases, and agricultural modernization demonstration areas Continue to make efforts in construction to build a high-quality agricultural development matrix.

The 856 Branch currently has 32 unmanned intelligent equipment, 341 unmanned plant protection machines, 2,466 Beidou navigation terminals, and a radiation operation area of ​​nearly 800,000 mu… This is the power of digital agriculture.

In recent years, 856 Branch has actively explored the transformation and upgrading of digital agriculture, promoted the application model of “digital technology + agricultural production”, and built a sky, The “six-in-one” crop farming, planting, management and harvesting intelligent system of air, ground, people, machine and cloud will gradually realize the intelligent and unmanned operation of the whole rice growth cycle, and make 856 a national Leading digital farm, smart farm.

Base construction is the foundation for consolidating national food security. In 2022, the agricultural production of the 856 branch will have another bumper harvest. The confidence of high yield and harvest comes from the golden belt and volcanic soil fine rock black soil belt located at 45° north latitude which is most suitable for planting japonica rice in Northeast China. “High-end brand exclusive base, 110,000 mu of organic rice certification base and 35,000 mu of farming and animal husbandry base. This year, the 856 Branch further strengthened forward-looking thinking, strategic layout, and overall promotion, expanded the agricultural modernization demonstration area to 50,000 mu, and created four sections of “technology, quality, green, and brand”. Digital model, carry out high-yield research, implement black soil protection, promote the integration of base construction and market influence, comprehensively promote the upgrading of modern agricultural production, and strive to form a modern agricultural development system with standardized production, digital technology, large-scale operation, and product branding.

“Adhere to the global linkage of industries, through the concept of agricultural industrialization and farmland scenic spot, implement the new business model project of agricultural industry integration, promote the deep integration of agriculture and tourism, and exert the effect of 1+1>2.” Deputy Vice President of 856 Branch General Manager Shen Guochun said.

In recent years, based on resource advantages, 856 Branch has combined base construction with brand cultivation, adhered to the integration of agriculture and tourism, focused on agriculture, and strengthened the development of agriculture and tourism industry, and regarded high-standard farmland and agricultural modernization as a beautiful countryside. The important driving force of the construction has built a number of modern agricultural parks according to local conditions, such as a modern agricultural sightseeing park, a 10,000-mu crab and rice breeding base, a modern agricultural machinery management service center, a high-quality rice experience center, and a co-cultivation test area for loach and rice, taking into account both farming experience and sightseeing. Leisure, research and tourism functions are integrated into one, making the farmland a beautiful landscape. Here, tourists can take the small rice train, climb the viewing platform, overlook the colorful rice field paintings, catch loach… wandering in the rice sea and the breeze, and feel the atmosphere of modern large-scale agriculture.

Focus on application pilot construction and implement production, operation and service functions

“The ‘Beian Model’ is a vivid practice of the strategic deployment of the Great Northern Wilderness, and it is a successful experience that can be replicated and promoted. We must learn from the theoretical connotation and practical experience of the ‘Beian Model’, make up for the strengths and weaknesses of the weak points, and combine the branch Based on actual business operations, we have summed up a suitable business service system and production technology system to gather strength for the “Second Entrepreneurship” of the Great Northern Wilderness.” After participating in the group’s “Second Entrepreneurship” and “Beian Model” special training class, the Eighth Five-Year Fu Jiadong, deputy general manager of the No. 6 branch, organized a meeting immediately to implement the spirit of learning, clarify ideas, find the right direction, and promote the rapid implementation of the “Beian Model”.

In 2022, the 856 Branch will actively create a grid model for regional agricultural service work, establish 15 regional agricultural service work grid points, and provide crop planting standards, agricultural machinery operation standards, scientific and technological training, agricultural technology promotion, and industrial parks in the production process. Comprehensive services such as demonstration, base promotion, disaster early warning, and agricultural insurance claims, adhere to the integration of service, technology, quality, and efficiency, and effectively implement the production and operation service functions throughout the entire process of agricultural production, covering all links in the industrial chain, and assist in agricultural standardization New breakthroughs have been achieved in terms of improvement, industrial efficiency, and agricultural product quality.

“Last year, we established a 1,101-mu pilot area for joint and unified management of dry fields. Through the implementation of the standard corn planting model, the average yield per mu exceeded 900 kilograms, and the income per mu increased by nearly 300 yuan.” The grower Zhang Guobin told reporters that in 2022, he and The other 4 growers formed a dryland cooperative management body, and implemented the “six unifications” method of unified crop layout, unified improved seed arrangement, unified agricultural material supply, unified agronomic measures, unified operation standards, and unified product sales, so as to transform the land from fragmented to The operation is transformed into scale operation, scientific operation and market operation. This year, Zhang Guobin will continue to establish a large-scale family farm with 9 other growers in a “combination of unified and decentralized” manner, expanding the planting area to 2,000 mu.

In 2023, relying on the “Beian Model”, 856 Branch will form 140 family farms into 22 large-scale family farms according to local conditions, with an area of ​​40,000 mu. In the form of land trusteeship application pilot, through group procurement of production materials, One-stop, nanny-style agricultural social services such as technology trusteeship, service trusteeship, advantage trusteeship, and sales trusteeship continuously improve land management capabilities. By 2025, the branch company plans to form 825 family farms into 120 large-scale family farms, with an implementation area of ​​100,000 mu.

Focus on agricultural socialization services and bravely undertake the important task of land reclamation and joint construction

Right now is the golden age of spring plowing. Wang Jianxin, director of the Rural Revitalization and Development Service Center of Baodong Town, Hulin City, was invited to participate in the calibration meeting of the 856th branch company. He observed and learned about various technologies of rice bed arranging Standards, key points of soil acid adjustment, crop high-yield research and other related work. This is the seventh on-site communication between the branch company and Baodong Town in the process of promoting the joint construction of reclamation and the integrated development of reclamation.

In 2022, relying on the “1241” agricultural socialization service, the 856 Branch will actively translate and replicate the advanced model of the Great Northern Wilderness to surrounding counties (cities), and carry out full-process and staged land trusteeship with Baodong Town, and the technology trusteeship area 258,000 mu, and reached a cooperation intention in many aspects such as seedling shed area, drainage and irrigation system, field roads and other infrastructure, field standards, and integrated application of black soil protection technical measures, so as to promote the steady and long-term development of joint land reclamation.

“Last year, my family’s 100 mu of corn land was plowed, planted, and harvested by the agricultural service center of 856. At the end of the year, the average yield per mu increased by 200 catties, and the total income increased by 19,000 yuan. I also used my free time to go out to work and earn 20,000 yuan. One yuan, this ‘hands-off shopkeeper’ saves worry and makes money.” Wang Shengli, a villager in Liangshuiquan Village, Baodong Town, said happily.

In 2023, the 856 Branch will focus on the requirements of rural revitalization and the construction of a strong agricultural country put forward in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Land trusteeship, unified supply of production materials, park construction, technical cooperation, etc. have implemented an area of ​​nearly 470,000 mu. Driven by the radiation of “small incisions”, efforts have been made to promote the advanced agricultural production model, operation method, production technology and production standards of the Great Northern Wilderness Go to the local area, build a new agricultural management system, realize the coordinated development of the regional economy, and help the rural revitalization strategy take root.

At the same time, in order to promote the extension of land reclamation cooperation to a deeper level and to a wider area, the 856 Branch Company made plans in advance. On the one hand, it carried out group operation and supply of agricultural inputs such as seeds and fertilizers, and achieved mechanized standard operations throughout the entire process, reducing costs for growers. cost; on the other hand, carry out financial policy support, service consultation, warehousing and logistics to ensure production and supply for growers; at the same time, promote grain management and sales to increase benefits for growers. Through the three aspects of “reduction, maintenance and collection”, comprehensively optimize and upgrade the whole process of pre-production, mid-production and post-production and the professional, standardized, socialized and enterprise-oriented services of all elements, so as to effectively let the Great Northern Wilderness model go out and bring in benefits .

The wind is strong in the journey of thousands of miles, and the heavy responsibility will be climbed again. Standing at a new historical starting point, the 856 Branch will dare to take responsibility, seize opportunities, overcome difficulties, and strive to do a good job in various tasks such as modern technological equipment, stable grain supply and efficiency, and industrial value chain upgrades to comprehensively improve the enterprise. Efficiency and competitiveness have contributed 856 strengths to the Great Northern Wilderness to build an aircraft carrier in the agricultural field and start a new journey of “secondary entrepreneurship”.