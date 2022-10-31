Source Title: The New Law on the Protection of Women’s Rights and Interests has been passed to improve maternity protection and eliminate gender discrimination in employment

This newspaper, Beijing, October 30th (China Youth Daily, China Youth Daily reporter Wang Yijun Xian Oujie) The 37th meeting of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress, which closed this morning, deliberated and passed the revised Law on the Protection of Women's Rights and Interests ( Hereinafter referred to as the "New Law"), which stipulates that the state should improve maternity protection measures, writes the specific circumstances of gender discrimination in employment, etc., and adds a new chapter to improve rights protection measures after women's rights and interests are violated. Guo Linmao, director of the Social Law Office of the Legal Affairs Committee of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, pointed out that the new law fully implements the basic national policy of equality between men and women. In terms of rights and interests, labor and social security rights and interests, property rights and interests, and marriage and family rights and interests, the specific system regulations for the protection of women's rights and interests have been continuously enriched and improved. The new law has a special chapter on "Personal and Personal Rights and Interests", which emphasizes that women's personal dignity is not infringed, and stipulates that the state guarantees that women enjoy equal personal and personal rights and interests with men. In order to protect women's rights to life, body, health, reputation, privacy, personal information, etc., a number of prohibitive provisions have been made, such as prohibiting the implementation of words, texts, images, physical behaviors, etc. against women's will Sexual harassment: Employers should take a number of measures to prevent and stop sexual harassment of women, including setting up complaint hotlines, establishing and improving investigation and handling procedures, and supporting and assisting victims in safeguarding their rights in accordance with the law. On the basis of stipulating the prohibition of abduction, trafficking and kidnapping of women, the government and relevant departments, villagers' committees and residents' committees have been stipulated to report on discovery and rescue, resettlement, rescue, and care for women who have been abducted, trafficked, and kidnapped. In order to adapt to the new maternity policy, the new law stipulates that female employees during pregnancy and childbirth can enjoy rest and vacation rights in accordance with the law; employers may not reduce the wages and welfare of female employees due to marriage, pregnancy, maternity leave, breastfeeding, etc. Promotion and appraisal of professional and technical titles and positions. In order to eliminate gender discrimination in employment against women, the new law enumerates a number of behaviors that employers must not implement in the process of recruiting and hiring women, such as restricting marriage and childbearing as conditions of employment, in addition to basic personal information, further inquiries Or investigate their marriage and childbirth status, etc., and incorporate gender discrimination in employment into the scope of labor security supervision. In the protection of marriage and family rights and interests, the protection of the legitimate rights and interests of women has been strengthened. The new law has added provisions on property ownership registration, joint property inquiry during divorce proceedings, and economic compensation for housework during divorce. In order to improve the rights protection measures after women's rights and interests are violated, the new law adds a chapter on "relief measures", which stipulates that if an employer violates women's labor and social security rights and interests, the human resources and social security departments may join the trade union and the women's federation to make an agreement Talk about the employer; for those who violate the legitimate rights and interests of women and cause damage to the social and public interests, the procuratorial organ can issue procuratorial suggestions, and if necessary, can also file a public interest lawsuit. The new law will take effect on January 1, 2023.

