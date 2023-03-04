The Mayor of the District of Santa Marta, Virna Johnsonappointed as the new legal director the lawyer and social communicator, Omar Leonardo Segura Caicedoin an act held this Friday.

Segura Caicedo takes office with the priority of ensuring the prevention of unlawful damage to the district administrationas well as legal advice to the different dependencies of the central and decentralized level.

The new functionary will work for the seizure of the District TCH within the different judicial processes that take place in the Courts, Judicial Court of the District of Santa Marta, Administrative Court and Court of Arbitrationas well as assistance to conciliations in attorney as established by the missionary mandate of this dependency.

The legal director is a specialist in labor law from the northern UniversityMaster in labor law and social security from the same institution and Master in communication Scienceswith extensive professional experience in public and private entities.

He has held positions as director of Indeportes Magdalena, advisor to the office and head of Internal Disciplinary Control of the Government of Magdalena, head of the Legal Office and Contract Management of the District Institute for Recreation and Sports, Inredadvisor to the office of the Mayor of Santa Marta and as a business advisor and legal defender at the law firm Díaz, Daza y Solano Ltda.