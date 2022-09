One of Colombia’s main coca leaf plantations was located in the Guaviare department. It was managed by the Farc guerrillas and, after the signing of the peace agreements in 2016, the state began investing in the area to encourage the transition to new crops. Now, thanks to various development programs, farmers in the region are turning into cocoa producers.

In Samuel Bregolin’s video reportage, some Colombians tell how their life has changed.