The new love of Melissa Martinez
After her breakup with soccer player Matías Mier, Melissa has taken time to enjoy every moment of her life.
After being single, the presenter has been showered with praise and proposals.
However, someone already stole the heart of the Colombian.
It is about his pet “Mate”, a puppy of the “Pomeranian” breed that has brought happiness to the journalist.
The puppy has an Instagram @mateymolly with more than 10,000 followers.
In the canine networks we can see the gifts and the day to day that he shares with the presenter.
Mate has two brothers, Milo and Molly, who are always there to make Melissa and her fans smile.
The new love of Melissa Martínez has plenty of style and charisma to continue to make the Colombian journalist fall in love.