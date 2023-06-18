Home » The new love of Melissa Martinez
News

The new love of Melissa Martinez

by admin
The new love of Melissa Martinez

The new love of Melissa Martinez

Credits:
Social networks

After her breakup with soccer player Matías Mier, Melissa has taken time to enjoy every moment of her life.

The new love of Melissa Martinez
Credits:
@melissamartineza

After being single, the presenter has been showered with praise and proposals.

The new love of Melissa Martinez
Credits:
@melissamartineza

However, someone already stole the heart of the Colombian.

The new love of Melissa Martinez
Credits:
@melissamartineza

It is about his pet “Mate”, a puppy of the “Pomeranian” breed that has brought happiness to the journalist.

The new love of Melissa Martinez
Credits:
@melissamartineza

The puppy has an Instagram @mateymolly with more than 10,000 followers.

The new love of Melissa Martinez
Credits:
@melissamartineza

In the canine networks we can see the gifts and the day to day that he shares with the presenter.

The new love of Melissa Martinez
Credits:
@melissamartineza

Mate has two brothers, Milo and Molly, who are always there to make Melissa and her fans smile.

The new love of Melissa Martinez
Credits:
@melissamartineza

The new love of Melissa Martínez has plenty of style and charisma to continue to make the Colombian journalist fall in love.

The new love of Melissa Martinez
Credits:
@melissamartineza

Melissa Martinez

See also  Draghi: European final in Rome? Not in a highly contagious country

You may also like

Final Fantasy 16 was originally planned as a...

Registration open for 23 courses in the Municipality...

requirements and province. Also for hired by GPS...

35% of the waste generated at home is...

Margot Robbie has revealed her only request for...

Tiki González pointed out that his first commitment...

This Monday, June 19, there is a peak...

Maturity: plenary meeting tomorrow, teachers take office –...

WHEN THE STEP-FATHER IS A BETTER FATHER THAN...

Bagadó: humanitarian aid in Alto Andágueda

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy