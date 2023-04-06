The file for the assignment, appointment and training of new magistrates for the class of 2023 remains rather complex than not brilliant. If the Superior Council of the Judiciary considers that the play is played, the major players and the first concerned do not conjugate the same verbs with their interlocutors.

After more than four months of posh stay in Kinshasa at the invitation of the CSM, about 2,500 new magistrates from the Democratic Republic of Congo are worsening nights and days in a fallacious promise to exercise one day the high office of the civil or military magistracy in the country. .

Some take it easy in the sight and in the knowledge of everyone like ordinary citizens. Others, on the other hand, were buried after losing the breath of life following the unbearable conditions imposed by their super sponsors in Kinshasa.

And the longer the delays in responding to the perfidious promise given, the more discontent feeds on the head of new magistrates put on hold by the Republic.

Although the deficiency in this legal sector remains very real, the file is not topical for the Congolese government, decide the observers.

In the meantime, those concerned are on the lookout and want to know more.

» We, the Magistrate candidates of 2023, would like to have clarifications from the CSM concerning certain points:

– What about the evolution of the recruitment process for 2023 Magistrate candidates?

– What is holding back recruitment? Is it a problem of funds? Is this a problem of the documents on the part of the Magistrate candidates?

– What does the CSM think of the way of life that the candidates lead in the city of Kinshasa where it is not good to live without sources of income or fixed accommodation for more than 4 months. By this we report cases of death of some of us.

– What about the Order of Appointment? When will she come in? Is it in April, May, June, July or December that the CSM tells us. Depending on this, each candidate will be able to make arrangements. If he has to return to his province of origin or if he has to wait “, spoke some of them at the microphone of Matininfos.net during an interview this Tuesday, April 04, 2023.

While deploring the unilateral silence of the CSM, these new arbiters of justice have sent out a strong message.

» We ask that the CSM also demonstrate speed in the recruitment process. While reserving the right to protest guaranteed by the constitution of the Republic, we make assumptions and charge our employer ».

As the country faces numerous political, humanitarian and security challenges, this story of the appointment, training and assignment of new magistrates recovers its weight in gold and comes at the right time because the judiciary is one of the main pillars of the implementation of the rule of law, advocated by the Head of State Félix Antoine TSHISEKEDI.

The challenge is therefore launched to the first citizen of the country of Lumumba, given that the Congolese people expect even better from him, especially in this pre-election period.

Jules Ninda