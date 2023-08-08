The new mayor of Cali and security

In our previous editorial we argued that Colombian cities are taken over by the underworld, which demands that the candidates to govern them present serious, concrete and achievable proposals to restore peace of mind to the citizens.

In the current context, where the national government restrains the public force and, on the contrary, preaches a discourse that justifies criminals and offers them benefits, it becomes even more necessary for local leaders to prioritize security.

Cali, obviously, is one of those cities that needs leaders committed to the fight against crime and the defense of citizens.

The main responsibility of a local government is to ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens and to restore trust in the authorities. Going out into the city, walking its streets, can no longer be a dangerous adventure; the caleños leave with fear and it is not a matter of perception, the records of robberies and all kinds of robberies, as well as the lynchings to which the alleged criminals are subjected, abound on social networks.

In some sectors of the city, people are afraid of going out into the streets and being trapped in the middle of the fire of the gangs and bands that are fighting for territorial control of the micro-trafficking business, in others there is fear that their belongings will be taken from them and that they will lose their lives. in a struggle with thieves, and in others there is fear that their vehicle will be stolen.

Restlessness has no social stratum in Cali, the fear of being harassed by criminals, in the end, is the same.

That, precisely, is what the people of Cali need, a mayor who restores their peace of mind, someone who takes the necessary measures so that people can live and enjoy the city, and the first step for this is to elect a leader committed to security.

Comments

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

