News The new Minister for Public Administration is Senator Paolo Zangrillo by admin April 18, 2023 April 18, 2023 8 Go to Content Go to the footer MENU Homepage The minister Homepage Minister Staff The new alphabet of Public Administration PA alphabet homepage A – Login B – Good Administration C – Human capital D – Digitization Department of Public Service Department Homepage Training Notification deeds Agile work Strike Dashboard Opinions and Circular Notes FOIA Vigilance Simplification Public work and PA organization Digitization Performance Administrative capacity International activities Implementation of PNRR measures The Department Offices Tools and Controls Regulations and Documentation Social innovation Articles and interviews The newsletter Let’s talk Home page Minister Articles and interviews Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also Santa Lucia, the thousand-year fair is back: three hundred exhibitors and Green pass 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post Ingolstadt shortened against Munich in the ice hockey final next post National Bureau of Statistics: In March, thermal power shifted from falling to nuclear power, and the growth rate of solar power generation accelerated You may also like A question to the scholar, Dr. Mustafa Benhamza:... April 18, 2023 Ciudad de Envigado would not lend its stadium... April 18, 2023 Beijing’s groundwater has risen year after year, and... April 18, 2023 Rankings 2023/2024 with enrollments in the educational services... April 18, 2023 Gyeongbuk, 511 Corona 19 confirmed… 0 deaths on... April 18, 2023 This is how Jorge Oñate and Emiliano Zuleta... April 18, 2023 A new edition of FERRARA Play&Go, the campaign... April 18, 2023 Fedor Gál: I am dumbfounded watching the destruction... April 18, 2023 Quick diets to lose weight? April 18, 2023 Create a Better Life Together Wuliangye Makes a... April 18, 2023 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.