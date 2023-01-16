Home News The new Miss Universe would have manipulated the previous contest to win
News

The new Miss Universe would have manipulated the previous contest to win

by admin
The new Miss Universe would have manipulated the previous contest to win

R’Bonney Gabriel, the representative of the United States turned out to be the winner of the beauty pageant despite the fact that she was not a favorite.

After the 28-year-old fashion designer won the title as universal queen, Internet users have expressed their discontent on social networks by assuring that the one who should win was Miss Venezuela, Amanda Dudamel.

Many have claimed that the contest organizers cheated to benefit the American. In fact, a scandal resurfaced involving Gabriel and the Miss USA pageant last year, when they were accused of having rigged the pageant for her to win.

In mid-2022, the Miss USA beauty contest was held in which they had to choose the representative of that country for Miss Universe. But, shortly after, one of the candidates claimed through her social networks that those in charge of the contest “fixed” the final result to let Miss Texas, R’Bonney Gabriel, win.

This is Heather Lee O’Keefe, who carried the band of the state of Montana. The young woman explained to the DailyMail medium that she and her other classmates were used as “puppets” during the contest.

“Since before we already suspected who would win. We were there like puppets to continue the show,” said the woman.

When asked why she thought Gabriel was supposedly selected as the winner before the competition, she said she “didn’t know” why, but favoritism played a role.

“All I know is that there was clear and convincing favoritism towards her before and during the competition. She received more resources than us. That is the root of the problem. But I think all the facts point to the fact that she received preferential treatment,” explained Miss Montana.

See also  Tir in flames on the Turin-Milan, closed a section of the motorway and the high speed

Likewise, Lee O’Keefe pointed out that he had nothing against the winner, but said he did not agree with the way she achieved the title.

You may also like

Migraine, a disease that affects more women than...

ʡЭʮһгίڹTH ֲ-

Even without leaders, the Islamic State and Al...

Chengdu Little Calligrapher “Write Spring Festival couplets to...

Realme will be the first smartphone brand to...

Pick and plate in Medellin Wednesday January 18,...

From now on, the temperature in most of...

They discover a large shipment of cocaine in...

Lace, Colombian identity before the world

Many hospitals in Wuhan set up new crown...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy