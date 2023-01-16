R’Bonney Gabriel, the representative of the United States turned out to be the winner of the beauty pageant despite the fact that she was not a favorite.

After the 28-year-old fashion designer won the title as universal queen, Internet users have expressed their discontent on social networks by assuring that the one who should win was Miss Venezuela, Amanda Dudamel.

Many have claimed that the contest organizers cheated to benefit the American. In fact, a scandal resurfaced involving Gabriel and the Miss USA pageant last year, when they were accused of having rigged the pageant for her to win.

In mid-2022, the Miss USA beauty contest was held in which they had to choose the representative of that country for Miss Universe. But, shortly after, one of the candidates claimed through her social networks that those in charge of the contest “fixed” the final result to let Miss Texas, R’Bonney Gabriel, win.

This is Heather Lee O’Keefe, who carried the band of the state of Montana. The young woman explained to the DailyMail medium that she and her other classmates were used as “puppets” during the contest.

“Since before we already suspected who would win. We were there like puppets to continue the show,” said the woman.

When asked why she thought Gabriel was supposedly selected as the winner before the competition, she said she “didn’t know” why, but favoritism played a role.

“All I know is that there was clear and convincing favoritism towards her before and during the competition. She received more resources than us. That is the root of the problem. But I think all the facts point to the fact that she received preferential treatment,” explained Miss Montana.

Likewise, Lee O’Keefe pointed out that he had nothing against the winner, but said he did not agree with the way she achieved the title.