The new model of “social-bank cooperation” in Quanzhou has become a national model-News and Politics-Southeast Net Quanzhou Channel

The masses enjoy social security services at the “doorstep”

Quanzhou’s new model of “social-bank cooperation” has become a national model

“Recently, I want to apply for flexible employment and downsizing, but I don’t have time to go to the approval service center. I heard that there is a social bank cooperation outlet nearby, so I came here to handle it. It is so convenient!” Recently, Ms. Jin Jianglin said happily. The social insurance business can be handled at the “social-bank integration” counter at the door of the house, making it more convenient for the masses to handle affairs.

In recent years, in order to comprehensively deepen the “social-bank integration” service and create a new service model that is convenient, efficient, and convenient for the people, the Information Center of the Quanzhou Human Resources and Social Security Bureau and the Jinjiang Municipal Human and Social Security Bureau have joined forces with commercial banks to explore the new “social-bank cooperation” Model, building social banking service outlets, sinking high-frequency business, moving the service “window” to the “doorstep”, and realizing the masses “handling affairs at the doorstep”.

Human resources and social security departments in Quanzhou and Jinjiang collaborated, and after more than 4 months of system research and development with commercial banks, they built a “social bank collaboration platform” and opened a total of 72 human and social services, such as unit insurance registration and flexible employment. Registration of insurance participation, change of personnel information, application for unemployment insurance benefits, query and printing of unit social insurance payment details, etc., have improved service experience and work efficiency.

The successful cooperation between human resources and social security departments and commercial banks has achieved win-win results, and has stimulated the enthusiasm of banks to build “social-bank integration”. The person in charge of the Information Center of the Quanzhou Human Resources and Social Security Bureau said that in the next step, we will give full play to the channel and platform advantages of cooperative banks, promote the cooperation of “social-bank integration”, deepen the reform of “decentralization, management and service” in the field of human resources and social security, and let enterprises and the masses Going to the bank to handle human resources and social security business has become the norm, and a “heart-to-heart bridge” has truly been built to serve the corporate public.

The General Office of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security recently issued a notice to promote 100 typical cases across the country that have obvious effects on convenience services and have a strong sense of gain for the corporate masses. ” was copied and promoted. (Quanzhou Evening News reporter Wu Zongbao)