Sen Senra surprises because he does not want to be a singer

Sen Senra doesn’t want to be a singer, but it’s too late for that. The certain thing is that the Galician is something better: he is a star. “No Quiero Ser Un Cantante” is his most recent hit, in which he continues to refine that formula of rapped-but-without-rapping pop that has elevated him to the privileged place in which he finds himself.

With each new release of his, as with truly thought-provoking artists, one gets the feeling of his ultimate artistic statement.

That is why each new release of Senra generates so much expectation, that is why each new issue of his is an event.

This time it is a song that marks the beginning of a new phase for him. Sen Senra, always with an eye on the music to come, builds bridges between different genres. Combining styles has never been the best vehicle to be accepted, but it is only in this way that the chosen artists manage to generate new currents.

The bet on the visual section comes from the hand of one of the big names of the moment, Torso, bringing together his two worlds —that of music and that of fashion— and making a statement that marks a before and after for a moment that is yours.

Torso is a couple of directors recognized worldwide for their campaigns for brands such as Mugler, Jean Paul Gaultier or Burberry.

In addition to being recognized figures in the fashion industry, artists like Kali Uchis, Nicki Minaj and Shakira have previously worked with the duo.

“No Quiero Ser Un Cantante”, therefore, allows us to peek into the personal universe of the Galician artist. The video clip was shot in San Miguel de Presqueiras and in the piece he appears surrounded by residents of the town in Pontevedra who saw him grow up.

Maria Angeliq arrives with “Ricota”

Ricota talks about self-love, female empowerment, self-confidence, becoming a boss, and obviously being an attractive woman.

Mariah Angeliq has overcome difficulties since she was a child, and now she has begun to enjoy the fruits of her labor: tours, continuous trips and even carelessness in her diet to enjoy exquisite flavors.

This series of changes in her life has led to receiving compliments from her followers, but also to being publicly criticized for her weight gain; But instead of hiding or assuming a victim role, Mariah decides to go back to her roots and dedicate herself to the task of redesigning the best version of her.

Mariah decided to make a song where women feel proud of themselves, as her lyrics and rhythm always show, her songs usually encourage them to defend and love their present with the ease that characterizes her.

The video represents the liberal and sexual woman that Mariah carries inside, the proud Latin roots that combine the best of both worlds (Puerto Rican and Cuban) and her determination and determination to improve day by day.

Mariah is the epitome of female empowerment with this new feminine anthem.

