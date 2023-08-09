The new position to which Leandro Castellanos aspires, after leaving football

The day Leandro Castellanos retired from football

After playing his last game with Independiente Santa Fe In the local tournament at the beginning of 2023, Castellanos announced his departure from professional soccer, due to the latest injuries that afflicted him, which ended in the final decision to end his sports career with the cardinal team, at 38 years of age.

Despite the fact that they were only two minutes on the playing field with Santa Fe, the Colombian goalkeeper received a commemorative plaque from the club’s leadership for all his effort and dedication in what he was able to demonstrate in the cardinal box, in addition to receive the love of the fans of Santa Fe.

Leandro Castellanos and his figures as a professional player

His time with five clubs places him as one of the most important goalkeepers in Colombian soccer, especially for his four titles with the cardinal team, among which three were from the BetPlay League and the only South American Cup for our country, achieved in the 2015 before Hurricane.

In total, he played 40,340 minutes on the field with América, Cali, Cúcuta, DIM and Independiente Santa Fe. There were 456 games played, 428 goals against and 188 unbeaten fences in his entire career as a goalkeeper, in addition to one expulsion.

