The American visa is one of the requirements with the greatest number of applications in Colombia, for which reason the procedures for the Embassy of the United States in Colombia to advance the processes, in addition, this process will have new prices from May 30.

With these provisions, the current rates for issuing the American visa will increase their prices in the country, which affects more than one Colombian who has an appointment to request the document in the coming months.

Appointments currently have a delay of up to two years from the request, so long waits have been one of the biggest problems for those who urgently need the document.

This Wednesday, March 29, it was learned that the United States decided to increase the prices to issue the visa, so the tourist, business and student visas will have a significant rise in their prices. The document for these requests will go from costing $160 to $185, the equivalent of 880,000 pesos.

On the other hand, the prices for some temporary work visas the HL, O, P, Q, R, will go from 190 dollars to 205 dollars, which is equivalent to 973,000 pesos. In addition, visas for investors and traders will go from $205 to $315.

This way you can expedite American visa procedures:

The Embassy of the United States is advancing in the processes so that the processes are brought forward in order to decongest the system that currently has Colombians waiting.

“Consular professionals from around the world have come to our consular section to help process visa applications. Our priority is to reduce waiting times. Stay tuned to our website to check new availability, ”announced the entity.

With these provisions, it is expected to start with a process to expedite the applications that are held in the entity, with this, several officials from all over the world who work with the entity arrived in Bogotá to help process visas in the capital of the country.