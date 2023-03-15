Tips from FT Chinese Website: If you are interested in more content of FT Chinese Website, please search for “FT Chinese Website” in the Apple App Store or Google Play, and download the official application of FT Chinese Website.

On March 13, after the closing of the first session of the 14th National People’s Congress, Li Qiang, the new Premier of the State Council, attended a press conference and answered ten questions from Chinese and foreign journalists, covering macroeconomic prospects, private enterprise confidence, negative population growth, foreign investment and foreign trade development, etc. Questions, including the eight aspects of government function positioning, governance priorities, macro policies, private enterprise policies, employment policies, open policies, rural revitalization, and work style, the responses are very targeted and pragmatic, conveying to the outside world the new State Council Its governance philosophy, main points of work and policy direction deserve special attention.

1. Positioning of government functions: implement the decision-making deployment and task requirements of the Party Central Committee

At the press conference, Premier Li Qiang gave the functions and job orientation of the new government from different angles in his answers to four questions:

When answering questions about the new government’s policy objectives and work priorities at the opening, Premier Li Qiang clearly stated that the report of the 20th National Congress made a comprehensive strategic plan for the country’s development in the next five years and longer. The work is to implement and implement the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, and turn the grand blueprint drawn by the Party’s 20th National Congress into a construction drawing.”

When answering questions about this year’s economic policy measures, Premier Li Qiang clearly stated: “Last year the Central Economic Work Conference has made a comprehensive deployment. The basic orientation is to insist on stability and seek progress in stability.” He explained this and did not mention new requirements.

When answering questions about rural revitalization, Premier Li Qiang clearly stated: “At the Central Rural Work Conference held at the end of last year, General Secretary Xi Jinping made comprehensive arrangements for building a strong agricultural country, doing a good job in “three rural” work, and promoting rural revitalization. At present, we must follow the requirements of General Secretary Xi Jinping and do a good job in the implementation of various tasks.”

When finally answering the question about the current government’s ability to perform its duties, Premier Li Qiang clearly stated: “Great investigation and research. Recently, the Party Central Committee has made a clear request, and the State Council must take the lead in earnestly implementing it.”

This functional positioning is highly consistent with the requirements of the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on “persisting and strengthening the party’s leadership” in promoting Chinese-style modernization. At the same time, the core of this round of party and state institutional reform is to strengthen the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee, coordinate the Party Central Committee, the National People’s Congress, the State Council, and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference to provide organizations and institutions for the party’s leadership to promote socialist modernization. support. With the support of the new functional positioning and institutional reform, it is expected that the policies for economic and social reform and development will be more coordinated and implemented more efficiently.

2. The government’s policy focus: people-centered, high-quality development and reform and opening up “three arrows”

While giving the functional positioning of the State Council, Premier Li Qiang also clearly stated that the current government will focus on three aspects in the process of implementing the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee and the grand blueprint of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China:

The first is to firmly establish the people-centered development idea, clearly stating that “the purpose of all work of the party and the government is to benefit the people. The government’s work is to be close to the actual feelings of the people to plan and promote, and truly achieve people’s expectations and government. for.”

The second is to focus on promoting high-quality development. The current economic aggregate ranks second in the world, but development is still unbalanced and insufficient. “Now (in the past) our development is more about solving the problem of “have or not”. The next step is to Pay more attention to solving the problem of “good or bad”, especially improving the ability of scientific and technological innovation, building a modern industrial system, and promoting the green transformation of the development mode, etc.

The third is to unswervingly promote reform and opening up. “In the historical process of promoting Chinese-style modernization and realizing the second centenary goal, it is still necessary to “eat reform and take the road of openness.” We must adhere to the direction of socialist market economic reform, Adhere to a high level of opening up to the outside world, and continuously enhance the momentum and vitality of development in the process of deepening reform and opening up.”

These three points clearly explain the goal, path and driving force of the new government: “People-centered development thinking” gives the government the ultimate goal of promoting economic and social development, and takes the people’s yearning for a better life as the ultimate goal. The starting point and the end point; “promoting high-quality development” gives the path to achieve the goal, which is to simultaneously promote the improvement of the quality and quantity of economic development, not “only GDP growth theory”, and focus on solving development problems while maintaining reasonable growth The problem of unbalanced, uncoordinated and insufficient; “unswervingly promote reform and opening up” shows that the new government still needs to firmly increase the vitality and motivation of economic development through reform and opening up. On the second day of answering reporters’ questions (March 14), the Chinese embassy and consulate in the United States announced the reopening of Chinese visas, and visas issued before March 20, 2020 can also be used.

3. Macroeconomic policies: It is difficult to achieve a 5% GDP growth rate, and focus on four sets of “policy combination punches”

When answering how to achieve the annual economic growth target, Premier Li Qiang clearly pointed out that the pre-set economic growth target of around 5% is determined after comprehensive consideration of various factors at home and abroad, and the base is very high (the GDP in 2022 will exceed 120 trillion yuan ), there are many challenges, “it is not easy to achieve a growth rate of about 5%”.

When answering what kind of policies to adopt to achieve the economic growth target, Premier Li Qiang proposed that according to the overall deployment of the Central Economic Work Conference last year, we should insist on stability and make progress while maintaining stability, and make four sets of combined punches: first, macro policy Combined boxing, the second is combined boxing to expand demand, the third is combined boxing to reform and innovate, and the fourth is combined boxing to prevent and defuse risks; at the same time, it is emphasized that the specific connotations of these combined boxing will be continuously enriched, adjusted and improved according to the needs of practice.

In the previous FT Chinese website column article “2023 Prospects: Three Major Changes in Economic Work”, the author predicted that “the policy level is likely to set the 2023 economic growth target at 5% and above”, and I very much agree The Prime Minister’s judgment that “it is not easy to achieve a growth rate of around 5%”. Judging from the situation at home and abroad, the current economic development is facing the arrival of the era of negative population growth, and exports have turned from high growth to negative growth (from January to February, exports increased by -6.8% simultaneously, and there is a high probability of negative growth throughout the year under the economic downturn in Europe and the United States), consumption Recovery requires income support, a sharp decline in real estate sales and investment, and insufficient demand leading to negative PPI “five major challenges”. The expectations for economic growth really cannot be “high-spirited” (such as a growth rate of more than 6%).

In order to successfully achieve the annual development target of 5%, the author believes that the core is to boost domestic demand. In terms of policy, it is necessary to increase the support of the central government for consumption, by supporting the issuance of consumer coupons in various regions, increasing subsidies for green smart home appliances to the countryside and trade-in , Give full play to the consumption amplifier role of platform enterprises, strengthen the linkage between financial support and financial services, etc., and focus on promoting consumption recovery (see the author’s article “Looking forward to 2023: China‘s consumption outlook and policy recommendations” on January 4, 2023 for details).

4. Private enterprise policy: The private economy will have more and more room for development, and support private entrepreneurs to write a new entrepreneurial history

When answering questions about how to boost the confidence of private enterprises and support their development, Premier Li Qiang said that he often had the opportunity to communicate with private entrepreneurs, and he had a good understanding of the expectations and concerns of private enterprises. On this basis, Premier Li Qiang gave ideas to support the development of private enterprises from three aspects:

First, in terms of institutional guarantees, “two unwavering” is a long-term policy. It has not changed in the past, and it will not change in the future; on the issue of developing the private economy, the principles and policies of the Party Central Committee have always been very clear. unshakable.

Second, in terms of development space, the development space of the private economy will become larger and larger. China has a super-large-scale market demand, and there are still many new fields and tracks to be explored, all of which contain huge development opportunities.

The third is policy implementation, “Leading cadres at all levels should sincerely care about and serve private enterprises, build pro-Qing political and business relations, and drive the whole society to form a good atmosphere of respect for entrepreneurs and entrepreneurs”, and support the majority of private entrepreneurs to write new glories Entrepreneurship history.

The new prime minister has worked in Zhejiang, where the private economy is the most developed, for 40 years. The above answers not only reflect his sense of responsibility for the problems facing the development of the private economy, but also reflect his sense of responsibility for private enterprises to “write new glories”. expect. In February, the PMI rebounded to 52.6%, and market confidence has recovered somewhat. However, in order to fully enhance the confidence and investment vitality of private enterprises, the following three problems need to be solved: to ensure the consistency of access policies, and to ensure the consistency of access policies. In addition to the requirements of the “List” and “one list, no list outside the list”, exceptions to “traffic light management” should not be implemented for investment in platform companies; the stability of industry policies should be improved, and relevant policies should avoid swinging left and right and large adjustments in the short term; improve supervision The timeliness of the policy, and the new business and new model avoid “don’t care about it in the early stage, and make large-scale rectification after the business develops and grows”.

5. Population employment policy: rely on economic development to expand employment, and launch a delayed retirement policy when appropriate

When answering what measures to take to stabilize employment, Premier Li Qiang pointed out that the most fundamental thing to solve the employment problem is to rely on economic development. In the specific work, “multiple measures will be taken simultaneously to stabilize and expand employment positions, support and standardize the development of new employment forms.” .

When answering the impact of negative population growth, Premier Li Qiang pointed out that “the demographic dividend depends not only on the total quantity, but also on the quality, not only on the population, but also on talents.” my country’s “demographic dividend” has not disappeared: there are nearly 900 million laborers , The new labor force exceeds 15 million every year; the population receiving higher education has exceeded 240 million, and the average number of years of education for the new labor force has reached 14 years.

When answering whether the delayed retirement policy will be introduced this year, Premier Li Qiang proposed that “it will be carefully studied, fully demonstrated, and will be launched at an appropriate time.” In January of this year, Shandong and Jiangsu have issued policies, proposing to explore the implementation of delayed retirement policies.

In recent years, China‘s higher education enrollment rate has been continuously increasing, and the gross enrollment rate in 2022 has reached 59.6%. The population quality dividend does exist, but the impact of negative population growth and aging on economic development cannot be ignored. In 2022, China‘s population will decrease by 850,000 compared with the end of 2021. This is the first negative population growth since 1962, and it is difficult to reverse in the short term. Judging from foreign experience, the combination of negative population growth and aging will have a profound impact on economic development through channels such as consumer demand and labor costs.

6. Rural revitalization policy: “comprehensive, characteristic, and reform” to promote rural revitalization and ensure food security from two aspects

When returning to the work deployment of how to promote rural revitalization, Premier Li Qiang proposed that three requirements should be grasped:

The first is comprehensive. Rural revitalization is not only about economic development, but also about fully demonstrating the economic, ecological, social, and cultural values ​​of the countryside.

The second is characteristics. It is necessary to adapt measures to local conditions, create distinctive rural features, protect and inherit regional culture and local culture, and not be the same in every village.

The third is reform. It is necessary to promote rural revitalization by deepening rural reform, fully mobilize the enthusiasm of farmers, and better share the fruits of reform and development.

When answering questions about how to ensure food security, Premier Li Qiang proposed that we will focus on the “two key points” of arable land and seeds to continuously increase food production capacity.