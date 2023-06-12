The new program of the VHS Mülheim

Check it out now and start after the summer holidays!

Everyone has heard of it before, even if they haven’t necessarily tried it: virtual reality. What it can mean exactly to immerse yourself in artificial worlds can be experienced in the VHS Mülheim in the second half of the year from August 2023. For example with an exciting guided tour through the streets of London! While the course participants explore the city virtually, they can also improve their English skills. A great opportunity for everyone who, for a variety of reasons, cannot even go on a trip. This works from home: the VHS provides everything that is required for this.

In addition, those who are interested can expect tried-and-tested and popular things – from watercolor painting and photography to Pilates and yoga. And don’t forget the foreign language courses offered by the Adult Education Center in Mülheim – there alone there are courses in 19 languages ​​to choose from: Finnish, Portuguese or Hungarian as well as French, Spanish or English.

There is interesting information about all courses, events, workshops and lectures vhs.muelheim-ruhr.de .