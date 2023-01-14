The Ministry of Transport celebrated the first user of the route.

This Saturday a new route of collective locomotion began to operate in the Metropolitan Region. Its about tour 555 that joins from this January 14 to the Arturo Merino Benitez Airport with the rest of the city through the station birdies of Santiago Subway.

This trip consists of nine stops from the underground train station and is available to the public between 06:00 and 23:00. Also, is paid with the BIP card at the same cost as the rest of the public transport buses.

The 555 has an extension of 13 kilometerscon an estimated travel time of 30 or 40 minutes from Little Birds. Also, it has 20 buses that have, according to the authority, a frequency every 10 minutes.

At the airport you can access free shuttle buses provided by New Pudahueltrip that would last between 5 to 8 minutes to the respective national or international terminals.

“Alejandro Sepúlveda was the first passenger on the 555 at 6:30! He left from Pajaritos whereabouts 9, in Maipú, to the Pajaritos Metro to board the 555. Then he took the free connection to the national terminal. Your destiny? La Serena to spend the weekend ”, was the message that the Ministry of Transport shared first thing in the morning on their social networks.