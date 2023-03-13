In recent days, the Mayor’s Office of Bogotá published the decree that mentions the changes that users who travel on motorized bicycles through the country’s capital will have to adopt in order to continue circulating.

Some of the novelties for mopeds have to do with the incorporation of new elements such as helmet, license plate, as well as the requirement of a license and SOAT to be able to circulate.

To which mopeds does the new regulation apply?

The measures will be applied to bicycles that use a motor, as well as to electric bicycles that have a cylinder capacity of less than 50 cubic centimeters. Likewise, electric motorcycles with a power of less than 4 kilowatts.

The new regulations are also related to what is established in Resolution 160 of 2017 compiled by the ninth chapter of Resolution 20223040045295 of August 4, 2022 of the Ministry of Transportation that mentions: