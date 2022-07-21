Home News The new rules of the employment relationship
The new rules of the employment relationship

The new rules of the employment relationship

ServiceFocus on Standards and Taxes

From information at the time of hiring to leave, from trial period to double employment, from gender equality to dismissals, social safety nets and safety. After last year’s changes to the law and the newly published legislative decrees, employment relationships have new rules. In particular on the obligations to be borne by the employer (generally based on greater transparency, even if many data had to be communicated even earlier) and on the protections for the worker.

Sole 24 Ore experts review these and other fronts affected by recent regulatory changes and place them in the daily context of those directly concerned and their consultants.

All in the Focus on Norms and Taxes on newsstands with Il Sole 24 Ore on 27 July, at a total price of 3 euros.

