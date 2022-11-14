On November 13, Yin Li became the secretary of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee. On the same day, there were 170 new cases of infection in Beijing. The authorities immediately announced an increase in epidemic prevention measures and advised residents not to go out unless necessary. Beijing residents posted a post expressing their broken mood: “It means don’t work unless you have to, don’t make money unless you have to, don’t eat unless you have to, and it’s best not to live unless you have to!”

According to CCP official media reports, Cai Qi no longer serves as secretary, standing member and member of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee, and Yin Li also serves as a member, standing member and secretary of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee.

According to the news released by the CCP’s official media, Yin Li is a native of Shandong, with a doctor of medicine. He studied in Russia and was a visiting scholar at Harvard. He was a former deputy minister of health. He was previously the governor of Sichuan and secretary of the Fujian Provincial Party Committee.

Netizens said that Yin Li once studied medicine at Shandong Medical University, and served as the deputy minister of the Ministry of Health. Now he is the secretary of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee, which is for the prevention and control of the epidemic in Beijing.

Sure enough, on the day Yin Li took over as secretary of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee, the number of new infections in Beijing surged.

According to CCP official media reports, from 0:00 to 15:00 on November 13, 170 new local CCP virus infections were reported in Beijing, of which 98 were confirmed cases and 72 were asymptomatic; 14 cases were screened. Infection cases are spread across almost all districts in Beijing, with Chaoyang district being the worst with 59 cases.

On the previous day, from 0:00 to 24:00 on November 12, Beijing added 161 local confirmed cases and 74 asymptomatic infections, including 214 quarantine observers and 16 social screening personnel. There were 235 new infections in one day, the most in Beijing since the coronavirus outbreak began in 2020.

On the 13th, the Beijing authorities announced enhanced control measures, requiring citizens to reduce non-essential going out during the epidemic, not to go out to risk areas, not to have meals or gatherings, not to visit relatives and friends, not to attend banquets, and not to go to crowded places unless necessary.

Beijing netizens feel desperate about Beijing’s epidemic prevention and control:

“If the right to rain is given to an umbrella seller, do you think there will be sunny days?”

“I survived maliciously, I don’t have to live.”

“Don’t I go out on weekends to do nucleic acid? Don’t have 24-hour nucleic acid to go to the company? I want to go out?”

Some netizens questioned that the large-scale cross-infection caused by the 10,000-person marathon held in Beijing recently:

“Is it necessary to hold a 10,000-person marathon?? If you don’t run, the economy will go backwards by 10 years? ​”

Some netizens also said that the so-called epidemic prevention and control is actually aimed at ordinary people:

“Control the ordinary people every day! The rich and powerful should go abroad, what else should they do.​”

More Beijing netizens are at a loss for the future:

“Actually, I didn’t understand it a little in the past two days. After the 20 articles came out, everyone said, oh oh oh, it’s finally released a lot. It’s great, and some people rushed to buy ventilators… Then the situation in Beijing is, Nucleic acid is being done every day, many public places cannot go, and many restaurants have changed to require 24-hour nucleic acid to enter… There is no sign, and suddenly it becomes like this, as if returning to the feeling of this spring. Like me, let alone I have no plans to leave Beijing and stay elsewhere for a few days, I don’t even dare to go out the door of the community, I used to go out for a meal occasionally, but now I don’t want to go out to eat.”

Today, with the strict prevention and control of the epidemic, the Beijing airport is empty.

In addition, Guangdong recorded 3,541 new infections on November 12, including 189 local confirmed cases and 3,352 local asymptomatic infections. Among them, Guangzhou has 3464 cases of infection.

On November 12, Chongqing added 158 local confirmed cases and 1,662 local asymptomatic infections, for a total of 1,820 infections.

On November 11, the CCP authorities just issued the “20 Measures for Optimizing Epidemic Prevention”, saying that in the future, they will no longer determine the second-closest connection, nor the medium-risk areas, but only high-risk areas and low-risk areas, and cancel the circuit breaker mechanism for inbound flights.

However, quite a number of netizens are afraid of the virus, worrying that the release will lead to a new round of outbreaks. Many people leave messages asking whether they should stock up on medicines or even ventilators.

