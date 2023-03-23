Colombian Football Federation presented the new away kit that the Colombian National Team will wear in the next Women’s World Cup.

The design of the Adidas t-shirt is inspired by the iconic river of 5 colors, Caño Cristales, Biological Heritage of Humanity. The shirt is made in Colombia with 100% recycled materials and incorporates HEAT.DRY technology to provide greater comfort to the players.

The design of the shirt presents different shades of blue, yellow and pink shades, alluding to the colors of Caño Cristales, one of the most important green lungs in Colombia. The crest and three yellow stripes are a tribute to the heritage of the women’s team.

Ramón Jesurún, President of the Colombian Football Federation, highlighted the importance of the National Team having exclusive clothing for the FIFA Women’s World Cup, and Linda Caicedo, a Colombian National Team player, stated that they feel very identified with the unique design of the shirt, which gives them great hope to make history in the World Cup and bring joy to the Colombian people.