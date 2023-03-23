Home News The new shirt of the Colombian Women’s National Team is inspired by Caño Cristales
News

The new shirt of the Colombian Women’s National Team is inspired by Caño Cristales

by admin
The new shirt of the Colombian Women’s National Team is inspired by Caño Cristales

Colombian Football Federation presented the new away kit that the Colombian National Team will wear in the next Women’s World Cup.

The design of the Adidas t-shirt is inspired by the iconic river of 5 colors, Caño Cristales, Biological Heritage of Humanity. The shirt is made in Colombia with 100% recycled materials and incorporates HEAT.DRY technology to provide greater comfort to the players.

The design of the shirt presents different shades of blue, yellow and pink shades, alluding to the colors of Caño Cristales, one of the most important green lungs in Colombia. The crest and three yellow stripes are a tribute to the heritage of the women’s team.

Ramón Jesurún, President of the Colombian Football Federation, highlighted the importance of the National Team having exclusive clothing for the FIFA Women’s World Cup, and Linda Caicedo, a Colombian National Team player, stated that they feel very identified with the unique design of the shirt, which gives them great hope to make history in the World Cup and bring joy to the Colombian people.

See also  During the Spring Festival holiday, tourists from all over the province are back with hot cultural and tourism consumption, and the market is picking up at an accelerated pace_Hangzhou Net

You may also like

Head of SEDECO warns of sanctions against companies...

This is how the promotion championship goes

Never lose sight of the goal thanks to...

It was not known that Imran Khan is...

Tractor with front loader crashes into the river:...

More than 26 thousand applications received under the...

Four dead in a bus accident that covered...

Coalition in SH pushes through controversial changes in...

Hasan Niazi’s request for physical remand rejected, sent...

Sergio Luis Rodríguez will be at the launch...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy