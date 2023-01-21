After President Petro’s controversial announcement, in which he stated that he would name hundreds of young people from the so-called “First Line” as Spokespersons for Peace, he became firm on December 9 with the signing of Decree 2422 of 2022.

This Decree, through which the Intersectoral Commission for the Promotion of Peace, Reconciliation and Citizen Participation is created, and which is made up of the Ministers of the Interior, Justice, Defense and the director of DAPRE, which seeks is the release of these young people detained for allegedly having committed crimes during the historic social outbreak.

The support that those members of the “First Line” who are called Spokesmen for Peace will receive will be a controversial fact. On the one hand, because they are young people historically abandoned by the corruption and impunity of the State and the fact that for the first time a President of the Republic looked them in the face without blushing and offered them a new opportunity is important for the reconciliation that the country.

On the other hand, it is still a controversial decision because as experts in the legal field have previously said, there would be a clear interference of the Executive Branch on the Judicial Branch, since it will be President Gustavo Petro himself who will have the last word and Choose from the cases that the new Intersectoral Commission will present to you, those that you consider appropriate to be the new Spokespersons for Peace, in order to issue a resolution to the Judges; if the citizen has already been convicted, or to the Prosecutor’s Office; if the citizen is being prosecuted, to comply with the effects dictated by the Decree.

Although, it is important to specify that this measure will not affect the course of the judicial processes of those involved, that is, initially it will not acquit the defendant from the legal process that is being developed, if partial release is allowed.

In Neiva it was learned that four of the young people detained (Andrés Felipe Yara Vargas, Edwin Herrera Pimentel, Cristian Andrés Reyes Cuellar and Kevin David García Mosquera) during the social protests will be Spokespersons for Peace. It will undoubtedly be a relief for the family of these young people who, tired of social injustices, decided to go out to protest during the social outbreak.

From this space I share the new opportunity that the central government will offer hundreds of young people from the “First Line” and how they will be able to compensate the damages they have caused in the country; but I call on the President of the Republic so that he does not forget the millions of young people who throughout the entire national territory manage to get ahead with their nails; studying and working at the same time, or those youth leaders who without a financial muscle manage to carry out different social projects that directly benefit the community. They also need an economic incentive as they plan to do with those who are the new Spokesmen for Peace.