The new strategies to rescue Wilson the dog in the jungle

The efforts of the Search teams of the Military Forces They are kept in the Guaviare jungle, this after the trail of the rescue dog member of the institution was lost.

Wilson was a key piece in the discovery of the four children who were missing For more than 40 days in the Guaviare jungle, however, the dog that helped the rescue team to find the whereabouts of the minors has not appeared.

Also read: First report on the health status of children rescued from the jungle

In the jungle area there are still several search commandos that have the order to search for the dog, although this rescue process can be complicated by border areas where some illegal armed structures are present in the jungle.

‘Operation Hope’ remains in its second phase, this is given to continue the intense search for the canine that is a fundamental part of the military forces, so new strategies are created to try to get Wilson’s attention and find him quickly.

In addition to the deployment of men from the Military Forces, work began positioning bitches in heat so that the caninedespite being neutered, can smell them and thus Wilson can be found.

The drawing with which the indigenous children remembered Wilson:

The four minors rescued from the Guaviare jungle on Friday, June 9, remain hospitalized at the Central Military Hospital in Bogotá after being lost for nearly 40 days. There, in addition to receiving gifts and medical care, the minors have had time to rest and recount some of their experiences in the unexplored area. More recently, a drawing made by the children was revealed confirming that they were accompanied by Wilson, the rescue dog who is still lost in the area at this time.

Besides: MinTIC and Sena will train 300,000 Colombians in digital skills

The drawings were shared on the National Army’s Instagram account and in them, in addition to representing the jungle setting that accompanied them since May 1 when the plane in which they were mobilizing fell, the minors showed ‘Wilson’, one of the tracking dogs that led the search and who is credited with finding the clues that allowed the children to be found.