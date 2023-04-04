At the beginning of March it was announced that Vodafone would increase the prices of its DSL and cable Internet tariffs for existing customers by 5 euros per month from May 2023. Deutsche Telekom is already planning a price increase on April 4th. However, this only affects the “MagentaZuhause” fixed network tariffs for new customers, nothing changes for existing customers. Mathematically, the changes for new Telekom customers are also relatively small, since there are also more discounts. You can save even more if you book using the Verivox tariff calculator. We provide an overview of the new tariff conditions.

With these Telekom tariffs, the prices change

From April 4, the regular prices for the Telekom Internet tariffs from “MagentaZuhause XS” to “MagentaZuhause L” and for all “MagentaTV” tariffs will increase by 3 euros per month. The “MagentaZuhause” tariffs with a download bandwidth of 250 Mbit/s and above, on the other hand, remain unchanged in terms of price. In addition, the one-time router credit is reduced from the current 100 euros to 70 euros.

But there is also good news: Telekom is once again giving new customers a discount for six months instead of three. In the first six months, the price is reduced to a uniform monthly price of EUR 19.95. And the online advantage of a one-time fee of 100 euros from the “MagentaZuhause M” tariff remains in place. As a result, the price adjustments during the 24-month minimum term are only slightly noticeable mathematically. The “MagentaZuhause” tariffs with Internet speeds from 16 Mbit/s to 100 Mbit/s and a 24-month term are available from April 4th at the following monthly conditions:

MagentaZuhause L:

Internet flat rate with 100 Mbit/s and landline flat rate

1st to 6th month 19.95 euros, thereafter 47.95 euros/month

100 euros online advantage and 70 euros router credit

when ordering via Verivox: additional 240 euros Verivox immediate bonus

MagentaZuhause M:

MagentaZuhause S:

Little change in monthly average price

Due to the adjusted tariff conditions, the monthly average price changes only slightly in the first 24 months. With the old conditions, for example, the “MagentaZuhause L” tariff results in an average price of 33.49 euros per month over the first two years of the contract. From April 4th, the average price for the tariff will be 33.87 euros per month. When calculating the average price, we took into account the tariff costs as well as one-off costs and credits from Telekom in the first 24 months. If the Verivox immediate bonus of EUR 240 is also included, the monthly average price for the tariff from April 4 is EUR 23.87 (previously EUR 23.49).

Consumers should now check their contracts



“Telecom is also feeling the increased costs and will pass some of them on to new customers from April. But the ex-monopolist is taking a different approach than Vodafone recently – with cautious price adjustments, often even offset by increased discounts,” says Jens-Uwe Theumer, Vice President Telecommunications at Verivox. “The industry leader has the largest infrastructure of its own and has recently performed well in the broadband market: This means that other ways could be economically feasible than with some competitors. Further price increases from other providers cannot be ruled out: Consumers should therefore check their contracts now,” says Verivox -Expert Theumer continues.

When ordering a “MagentaZuhause” tariff via Verivox, you can get an immediate bonus of up to 240 euros. If you opt for a Telekom tariff including MagentaTV, you can even benefit from a Verivox immediate bonus of up to 300 euros. As a result, you pay significantly less in the first 24 months than if you order directly from the Telekom website.