The new tourism landmark “Night of Ulanqab” lights up the streets—— Xinhuanet Inner Mongolia Channel

On the evening of June 16, the “Beijing One Step Westward Ulanqab Night” located on the south side of the Ulanqab High-speed Railway Station was lit up and opened to the streets. The first night of the new night market was very popular. According to incomplete statistics, the first night welcomed more than 120,000 people.

At 20:30, the “Night of Ulanqab” was a sea of ​​bright lights, a variety of delicacies, the scene was full of people, and there was an endless stream of citizens and tourists who came to shop.

The 13 themed performing arts stages located on the central axis of “Ulanqab Night” are patchwork and unique in shape. Coupled with the performance art performances with national tide culture, citizens and tourists who come to shop take out their mobile phones to take pictures and share . Not far away, there are displays of folk customs such as Inner Mongolian folk dances and iron flowers, presenting a shocking visual feast for citizens and tourists.

Resident Wang Xiao was tasting delicious food in front of a snack shop. He told the reporter: “A few days ago, I heard that the ‘Ulan Chabu Night’ was open today, so I came here to join in the excitement. There are not only delicious and interesting things, There are also various performances, which are really wonderful.”

“I sold 100 catties of mutton on the first day of opening today, and it was sold out immediately.” Li Zhixin, a merchant, was extremely busy, telling reporters while roasting the mutton skewers in his hand, that they have discounts for the past few days since the opening. Everyone is welcome to taste.

“Night of Ulanqab” has a total length of 500 meters, 13 performing arts stages, 21 entertainment check-in devices, 80 shops and two large-scale event plazas. It is a complex commercial pedestrian street with distinctive regional characteristics and ancient cultural atmosphere. (Reporter Huangfu Guo Qinan, trainee reporter for the US-North Korea Navy)

Original title: The new tourism landmark “Night of Ulanqab” welcomes more than 120,000 visitors on the first night

