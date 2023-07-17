The new troubles of Irene Vélez for alleged influence peddling
The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation opened a preliminary inquiry against the Minister of Mines and Energy, Irene Vélez, for the alleged irregular use of her position to pressure an immigration agent to allow your minor child to leave the country without meeting all legal requirements.
According to the Attorney General’s Office, the Disciplinary Investigation Chamber will investigate whether the minister persuaded the Colombian Migration agent to facilitate the departure of her minor son from the country last January, “despite not having the document that for this types of situations required by law”, which consists of a notarized permit.
“The purpose of opening the investigation is to obtain the evidence that allows the delimitation of the facts brought to the attention of the local media and to assess them in the face of a possible disciplinary incident, for which he requested the practice of various tests,” said the Attorney in a statement.
The Public Ministry had already opened an investigation against William López, the official involved, for allegedly having allowed the minor to travel from Cali, in the southwest of the country, to Europe.
According to local media, the minister, who was outside Colombia, allegedly called López to let the minor out without meeting all the requirements and apparently sent an email in which she promised to send the documents later.
The event took place in January, when the minister was participating in the World Economic Forum in Davos, and her husband tried to take a flight with the minor to Switzerland, but Colombian Migration officials denied the child the trip for not having the documents .
The minister allegedly made irregular use of her position by pressing for the child to be allowed to travel and for this reason the Public Ministry will investigate her actions.