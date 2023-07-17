The new troubles of Irene Vélez for alleged influence peddling

“The purpose of opening the investigation is to obtain the evidence that allows the delimitation of the facts brought to the attention of the local media and to assess them in the face of a possible disciplinary incident, for which he requested the practice of various tests,” said the Attorney in a statement.

It may interest you: Former Senator Roy Barreras married in a private ceremony

The Public Ministry had already opened an investigation against William López, the official involved, for allegedly having allowed the minor to travel from Cali, in the southwest of the country, to Europe.

According to local media, the minister, who was outside Colombia, allegedly called López to let the minor out without meeting all the requirements and apparently sent an email in which she promised to send the documents later.