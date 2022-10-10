[Epoch Times, October 9, 2022](Epoch Times reporter Lin Cenxin interviewed and reported) After the U.S. government restricted Nvidia and AMD from selling high-end artificial intelligence chips to China last month, a number of Chinese chip startups recently claimed that they Breakthroughs in artificial intelligence AI chips, even surpassing NVIDIA, have raised questions from the outside world.

The AI ​​chips subject to the embargo include Nvidia’s A100, and the upcoming H100, DGX, or any other product that will be incorporated into the A100 or H100 system, as well as AMD’s next-generation MI250 chip. The U.S. government has given a one-year buffer period to allow the two companies to complete their orders in Hong Kong by September next year.

On October 7, the United States issued a series of new bans, applying the “Foreign Direct Product Rule”, that is, artificial intelligence and supercomputing chips produced by companies around the world, as long as the United States is used in the manufacturing process. Technology, software and equipment must be licensed in the United States before they can be sold in China. The ban is expected to have a major impact on Chinese chip startups.

China’s own AI chip surpasses Nvidia?

In recent years, Chinese start-ups such as Biren Technology and Tianshu Zhixin have been developing graphics processing units (GPUs) with the goal of competing with NVIDIA. Biren Technology recently announced its self-developed 7-nanometer general-purpose GPU chip BR100, claiming that its computing power has set a global record; Tianshu Zhixin launched a 7-nanometer general-purpose GPU BI (Big Island) chip last year, claiming to be twice as efficient as Nvidia.

Kaveen Investments released a report on September 27, comparing the Biren and Tianshu Zhixin with the previous and latest generation products of Nvidia and AMD, and found that the Biren BR100 is superior to Nvidia’s A100 and AMD’s old M100. , but slightly inferior to the new generation H100 and M250, while the Tianshu Zhixin BI chip is comparable to the A100 and M100.

Cavan Investment believes that Nvidia and AMD have performance advantages compared with Chinese startups, and the two startups are also at a disadvantage due to their small size, “It is estimated that Chinese competitors will not pose a major challenge to Nvidia and AMD, at least in the short term. threaten”.

Nvidia and AMD dominate the market for data center GPUs, with Nvidia holding an estimated 95 percent share and AMD holding the rest, according to Fubon Securities Investment Services.

Chinese startups scramble to tout chip breakthrough

The South China Morning Post reported on September 29 that after Nvidia banned sales, Chinese chip startups scrambled to tout breakthroughs in artificial intelligence chips. The article lists that Xiangdixian, which was established in Chongqing in 2020, recently launched a 12-nanometer GPU “Tianjun No. 1”, saying that it “has reached the international advanced level” and will “effectively fill the gap in the domestic market”; In 2018, the cloud AI chip company Moffett AI released an S30 a few weeks ago, claiming that its computing power is stronger than that of NVIDIA GPU.

Zhu Yuezhong, an assistant professor at Taiwan’s Southern Taiwan University of Science and Technology, told The Epoch Times on October 6, “It is very likely that some small companies in China are exaggerating. The key to making real things is that the so-called technology surpasses the United States, and it is the result of the laboratory or energy production, the two are completely different.”

Lin Zongnan, a professor at the Department of Electrical Engineering at National Taiwan University, told The Epoch Times on October 7, “AI chips are highly technical, and since the wave of artificial intelligence, the demand has also been huge. In Europe, the United States, Taiwan and other places, there is not a single start-up company. It is enough to produce GPU chips that can compete with NVIDIA. From this point of view, these Chinese chip companies that claim to have beaten NVIDIA in design are mostly boasting.”

U.S. ban escalates to limit the flow of advanced chips for military use

GPUs are widely used in AI, deep learning, big data analysis, autonomous driving and other fields. According to Nvidia, users of the company’s A100 GPU chips in China, including Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu, are mainly used for cloud computing services.

The U.S. government announced on October 7 sweeping export controls covering a range of advanced semiconductor technologies ranging from advanced chips from companies such as AMD and Nvidia to semiconductor equipment under 14 nanometers that make logic chips. Computing power is used in military weapons and surveillance equipment.

The technology media Protocol quoted Mathieu Duchâtel, director of the Asia Program Department of the Montaigne Institute in France, as saying, “If you sell an AI chip to any entity in China and use it for cloud servers, it can also be used elsewhere. , and this is a problem that cannot be solved.”

Lin Zongnan said that the smaller the nanometer number of high-end chips, the power consumption, computing speed, and performance will be significantly improved. The United States is worried that the CCP will use it for military purposes. “Some of China‘s artificial intelligence technology applications are very forward-looking. Some aspects of the assessment of the document have even won against the United States, so restrictions must be made, and if it continues to be laissez-faire, it will pose a great threat to the interests of the United States itself.”

Once TSMC is restricted from designing AI chips in China, it may be difficult to produce

According to public information, NVIDIA’s A100 and H100 chips use TSMC’s 7nm and 4nm processes respectively, AMD’s M100 and M250 chips use TSMC’s 7nm and 6nm processes, and Chinese start-up companies Biren Technology BR100 and Tianshu Zhixin BI chips are also Using TSMC’s 7nm process.

After the new US ban is on the road, it means that TSMC will be restricted from producing AI chips designed by Chinese companies. Zhu Yuezhong said that Chinese chip companies used to rely on international procurement, but now they can only produce by themselves, “SMIC can use DUV lithography machines to produce 7nm Chip, but the difference is that it has a lower yield and higher cost, and it can only meet domestic demand at this stage.”

Lin Zongnan said that it is a question whether Chinese startups can design products that beat NVIDIA chips. Even if they can be designed, they still need to go to a semiconductor factory for production. The core semiconductor production plant, its production technology is not very top, there will indeed be a phenomenon of being stuck in the neck.”

