The new variant circulating in Colombia is the Omicron EG.5 of COVID-19 – news

The Omicron EG.5 variant of SARS-CoV-2, also known as Eris, the latter unofficial name, was listed by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a variant under surveillance in its report on July 19 and now as a variant of interest (VOI).

This was explained by Carlos Trillos, an epidemiologist and professor at the School of Medicine and Health Sciences of the Universidad del Rosario, who indicated that this variant is currently in circulation and is being monitored in Colombia by the National Institute of Health (INS).

“The Omicron EG.5 variant of SARS-CoV-2 has had significant growth in regions and countries around the world, such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, and China. For this reason, the category has changed and is a variant of interest to the WHO”, said the academic.

In the monitoring carried out by the National Institute of Health, it is observed that it has grown since July, representing close to 15% of the variants reported by the institute in the report as of July 30.

Reported symptoms of the EG.5 variant

For the epidemiologist Carlos Trillos, it must be taken into account that the SARS-CoV-2 virus of COVID-19 mutates easily and the appearance of new variants is something to be expected.

“Although this, EG.5 is highly contagious, it does not seem to be more aggressive or have more contagious behavior than others, although it is currently a subject of verification. This is explained by the immunity that has been acquired in the population by vaccines and natural disease, as the case may be, ”he explained.

The reported symptoms of this variant correspond to those of acute respiratory infection pictures, which in some cases can be complicated. Therefore, a differential diagnosis and follow-up must be made. These include nasal congestion, fever, cough, the same symptoms as any cold, so it’s important to keep in mind that it could be COVID.

Carlos Trillos, epidemiologist and professor of Medicine and Health Sciences at the Universidad del Rosario.

“The circulation of these variants shows that COVID-19 is still a reality, that it affects some people and that it can cause harm in those who have not been vaccinated and in those with immunity problems with low defenses,” highlighted the epidemiologist.

“For this reason, symptomatic people must isolate themselves and wear a respiratory mask, as well as those who have contact with them. Crowded or poorly ventilated places should be prevented and avoided. We must not forget what the pandemic taught us,” recalled the professor at the School of Medicine and Health Sciences at the Universidad del Rosario.

