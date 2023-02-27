Securities Times News , according to the official account of China Government.com, the new version of the National Medical Insurance Drug List will be officially implemented on March 1, 2023. The new version of the National Medical Insurance Drug List will add 111 new drugs, and the average price of newly admitted drugs in negotiations and bidding The drop reached 60.1%. The total number of drugs in the latest version of the National Medical Insurance Drug Catalog has reached 2,967, including 1,586 Western medicines and 1,381 Chinese patent medicines; Chinese herbal medicines have not been adjusted, and the number is still 892. The latest version of the medical insurance drug catalog includes drugs in the fields of anti-tumor, new crown treatment drugs, and rare disease treatment, as well as drugs in the fields of chronic diseases such as diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. In terms of drugs for the treatment of COVID-19, Azivudine Tablets and Qingfei Paidu Granules have successfully entered the new version of the National Medical Insurance Drug List.

Disclaimer: The Securities Times strives for truthful and accurate information, and the content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice, so operate at your own risk

