The new version of the Portalelavoropubblico.gov is online

Created on: October 2, 2023
It’s online new Public Work Portal (https://www.lavoropubblico.gov.it/), with a renewed graphic design, a new organization of the themes and enhanced technology to further improve the user experience. The Portal offers tools and services to support the innovation and digitalisation of the governance of public administration human capital management policies. With its applications it is an effective means of dialogue between the Department of Public Function and the public administrations.
The initiative is part of the project “Public Job Portal – Tools, information systems and accompanying actions for the strategic management of human resources”, entrusted to Formez PA by the Department of the Public Function.
