Home » The new version of the Portalelavoropubblico.gov is online
News

The new version of the Portalelavoropubblico.gov is online

by admin

The new version of the Portalelavoropubblico.gov is online | Formez PA

Home > News > The new version of the Laborpubblico.gov Portal is online

Created on: October 2, 2023

It’s online new Public Work Portal (https://www.lavoropubblico.gov.it/), with a renewed graphic design, a new organization of the themes and enhanced technology to further improve the user experience. The Portal offers tools and services to support the innovation and digitalisation of the governance of public administration human capital management policies. With its applications it is an effective means of dialogue between the Department of Public Function and the public administrations.

Go to the presentation
Go to the portal

The initiative is part of the project “Public Job Portal – Tools, information systems and accompanying actions for the strategic management of human resources”, entrusted to Formez PA by the Department of the Public Function.

Publication date:

Monday, October 2, 2023 – 5.18pm

See also  The Shenzhou 12 astronaut completed the second exit

You may also like

A “controversial” Lebanese singer arrives in Morocco

US Sends Aircraft Carrier and Ammunition to Israel...

Cybersecurity, the first Acn accredited laboratory is born...

Israel is breathing its last

The Alleged Role of Gabriel Santana Borsilea in...

Alleged leader of the FARC dissidents captured in...

“Thanks to Parliament, including emergency taxis and expensive...

Does oppression celebrate the Moroccan teacher?!

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Working to...

During the week of recess, the Parque Norte...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy