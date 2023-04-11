This Monday, April 10, Ana Carolina Quijano Valencia was sworn in as Vice Minister of Education. In turn, the arrival of Claudia Jineth Álvarez Benítez as the new General Secretary of the Ministry was made official.

Said vice-ministry was vacant after the departure of former minister Alejandro Gaviria, so Quijano came to occupy it, this, after his professional closeness with the current head of portfolio. The new vice minister is Professional in Finance and International Business from the Santiago de Cali University and Master in International Business, with an emphasis on Latin America, Europe and Asia, from the Pompeu Fabra University in Barcelona, ​​Spain. FShe was an intern at the High Government School of the Manos Visibles organization, and between 2017 and 2019 she led the Undersecretariat for Gender Equality in Santiago de Caliwith a focus on human rights, recognition of gender-based violence and economic autonomy.

She continued her path defending women’s rights as an advisor to the Presidential Council for Women’s Equality in 2020, and then reinforced her focus on the fight against poverty and inequality in her position as Secretary of Education of Jamundí, Valle del Cauca, during 2020 and 2021.

What did the new Vice Minister of Education say?

During the act of possession, Quijano gave his first words from his position: “From now on we began to work for higher education as a right and not as a privilege for a few. In order to achieve this purpose, we need to join efforts with public and private HEIs to meet the goals of expanding coverage, extending and strengthening the Free Policyconsolidate the new university educational infrastructure, transform the Quality Assurance System and ICETEX, and carry out the Reform of Law 30 of 1992″.