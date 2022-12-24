Home News The new Wanna Marchi: selling pebbles against the evil eye made the taxman disappear a million euros
News

The new Wanna Marchi: selling pebbles against the evil eye made the taxman disappear a million euros

by admin
The new Wanna Marchi: selling pebbles against the evil eye made the taxman disappear a million euros

BOLOGNA – For a few hundred euros he made you tarot cards and gave you a pebble against the evil eye. For heart problems there was the miraculous herbal tea to accompany with a magic formula. From Monday to Thursday the consultations ranged from 100 to 300 euros, but on Friday the negative influences were so many that double the effort was needed to fight the evil.

See also  The 25th Beijing-Hong Kong Fair "Two Districts" theme event was held online simultaneously in Beijing and Hong Kong-Qianlong.com.cn

You may also like

The owner of the pharmacy distributed free ibuprofen...

Pordenone’s last farewell to Monsignor Luciano Padovese

Beijing crematoriums are not enough to spread the...

Two and a half million for major events...

The foundation of food security is solid- Scroll-...

Eve, lunch and dinner: how much will you...

Li Keqiang held a meeting to watch out...

Netanyahu chooses the illiberal and far-right path –...

Anhui strives for the economy and strives to...

Maneuver Meloni 2023, the vote of confidence in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy