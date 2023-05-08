The new »Water« theme week has started | News

»Water« is not only such an exciting and varied photographic subject because of its different states of aggregation. Also, the many ways we perceive and use it make it so interesting to us. It is at the same time the basis of life for humans and animals, shapes our landscapes and can often be frightening and destructive with its enormous power. This force and movement of the water can e.g. B. as a soft-focus long-term recording or as a frozen detail recording of drops and splashes. The spectrum ranges from breaking waves and thundering waterfalls to gently flowing rivers and streams to still lakes reflecting the sunlight. The underwater world is also full of life and has a lot to offer. Share your best water shots in our theme week gallery. All registered users can register there until Monday, May 15th. Share, discuss and rate posts. As always, the winner will receive MTN ad-free for a year or an app of their choice from Synium Software.

The theme week was originally created by MacTechNews readers and has been going on for many years now. All members of the community can bring in their own contributions as well as comment on, discuss and rate images of others. Based on the star ratings, we choose a winning picture at the end. The editors wish all participants a lot of fun searching, snapping, sharing and discussing.

The last winners

The user discovered this master of camouflage during a hike in 1966hf. And the stick insect in his photo »Nothing to see!« is indeed »well camouflaged« so that you first have to search for it and only discover it on closer inspection. As always, the winner was determined by the star rating above each image and the number of views.

A large red sand dune, clear blue sky, scattered tussocks of grass in the foreground — and in the middle a motionless ostrich. No picture radiated more »deceleration« than this great shot by willyman. Our users therefore rightly chose “Don’t rush” as the winner of the theme week.

In the previous theme week, depending on the weather, we went on a leisurely »autumn walk« through nature. In addition to many other impressive pictures, we encountered macfly’s “Autumn Light” on the way, which was able to convince with its radiant color combination and was chosen as the winner.