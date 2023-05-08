The new »Water« theme week has started | News

The theme week was originally created by MacTechNews readers and has been going on for many years now. All members of the community can bring in their own contributions as well as comment on, discuss and rate images of others. Based on the star ratings, we choose a winning picture at the end. The editors wish all participants a lot of fun searching, snapping, sharing and discussing.
The last winners
The user discovered this master of camouflage during a hike in 1966hf. And the stick insect in his photo »Nothing to see!« is indeed »well camouflaged« so that you first have to search for it and only discover it on closer inspection. As always, the winner was determined by the star rating above each image and the number of views.
A large red sand dune, clear blue sky, scattered tussocks of grass in the foreground — and in the middle a motionless ostrich. No picture radiated more »deceleration« than this great shot by willyman. Our users therefore rightly chose “Don’t rush” as the winner of the theme week.
In the previous theme week, depending on the weather, we went on a leisurely »autumn walk« through nature. In addition to many other impressive pictures, we encountered macfly’s “Autumn Light” on the way, which was able to convince with its radiant color combination and was chosen as the winner.