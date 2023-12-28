The New Year’s Concert of the Gino Neri Plectrum Orchestra

CULTURE – Appointment on Monday 1 January at 4.30pm at the Municipal Theater of Ferrara to celebrate the arrival of the new year in style

Ferrara, 28 December 2023 – After the great success of the 2023 New Year’s Concert

held at the Teatro Comunale Abbado, the Gino Neri Plectrum Orchestra is pleased to celebrate the arrival of the new year in style.

The concert, scheduled for January 1, 2024 at 4.30 pm, includes the performance of songs that have always belonged to the New Year’s Eve tradition, some of which accompanied by the graceful steps of the members of the Circolo Ferrarese dance company.

The Orchestra also makes use of other precious collaborations: from Maestro Carlo Aonzo, a world-famous mandolin virtuoso, to the students of the singing classes of the Girolamo Frescobaldi Conservatory of Ferrara.

A New Year’s Eve, dedicated to music and art, which will begin with the famous notes of Il Barbiere di Siviglia, a comic opera taken from the comedy of the same name by Pierre Beaumarchai, then set to music by the famous Gioacchino Rossini; by the same author the Symphony from the opera La Cenerentola will be proposed.

We will then continue with the first prestigious guest, Maestro Carlo Aonzo, who will perform Concerto no. 2 in A minor by Raffaele Calace for mandolin and orchestra, one of the most virtuosic pieces by the Neapolitan composer.

The public will then be able to appreciate some of the most well-known and performed waltzes in the world: On the beautiful blue Danube by Johann Strauss fils and Waltz n. 2 by Dmtrij Shostakovich. The concert will end with Libiamo ne’ pleased chalices from Giuseppe Verdi’s Traviata, accompanied by splendid dances in sumptuous waltz dresses and which will see the participation of the soprano Elena Maria Giovanna Pinna and the tenor Zhang Juntian.

There will be no shortage of surprises: the Gino Neri Orchestra will honor its guests with a present to make the 2024 New Year’s Concert an absolutely unforgettable event, with the hope that the new year will bring serenity and peace.

It will be possible to purchase tickets online and at the Teatro Comunale ticket office starting from 10 am on Tuesday 12 December; the price will be 8 euros for the full price and 5 euros for children up to 14 years old.

Information provided by the Press Office /// Fondazione Teatro Comunale di Ferrara

