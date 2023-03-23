[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Lee Jae-joon = The New York stock market rebounded on the 23rd, opening on the back of anticipation that an interest rate hike was imminent and an influx of counter-buying following the sharp drop the previous day.

At 9:51 am (10:51 pm Korean time) on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on the same day, the Dow Jones 30 Industrial Average recorded 32,261.58, up 231.47 points or 0.72% from the previous day.

The Standard & Poor’s (S&P) 500 index also traded at 3973.10, up 36.13 points or 0.92% from the previous day.

The Nasdaq Composite Index, which focuses on technology stocks, jumped 149.24 points or 1.28% from the previous day to 11,819.20.

In response to the significant drop in the Dow Index following the announcement of the results of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) the previous day, buying is leading the stocks selected.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell threw cold water on expectations for an early policy transition by saying at a press conference that “a rate cut within the year is not in the base scenario.”

However, the market is calling for buying as the observation that the end of the interest rate hike is near.

The economy-sensitive stocks and consumption-related stocks, which plunged the previous day, are moving solidly.

Sports goods stock Nike, retail chain stock Walmart, fast food stock McDonald’s, machinery stock Honeywell, amusement stock Walt Disney, home center stock Home Depot, large bank stock JP Morgan Chase, and Goldman Sachs are rising.

Software stock Microsoft, smartphone stock Apple, and customer information management stock Sales Force. Tech stocks such as Cisco Systems are also showing strength.

On the other hand, IBM, Travelers, Walgreens Boots Alliance, and food and beverage stocks Coca-Cola and Johnson & Johnson are struggling.

