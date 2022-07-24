Home News The New York Times against Giorgia Meloni: “The future of Italy is bleak”
News

The New York Times against Giorgia Meloni: “The future of Italy is bleak”

by admin
The New York Times against Giorgia Meloni: “The future of Italy is bleak”

the future of Italy is “bleak”. This was stated by the New York Times in an editorial by David Broder, an author who is working on a book on fascism in contemporary Italy. Broder focuses on the rise of the Brothers of Italy party and the figure of its leader Giorgia Meloni, who have become sources of inspiration in other European countries.

“Maybe we won’t all win together in fire. But if the far right takes the government, in Italy or elsewhere, some of us will surely burn, ”says Broder, referring to the words contained in Meloni’s memoir. The New York Times dedicates ample space to the resignation of Mario Draghi, with which “a period of exceptional stability and political influence ends and a political season that promises to be chaotic begins”, with Italy once again becoming a “Political laboratory for Europe”.

See also  The Lao Rongzhi case was sentenced to death in the first instance of intentional homicide, robbery, and kidnapping jqknews

You may also like

Forza Italia also loses pieces in Lombardy: the...

Unruly drivers on Treviso Mare, a barrage of...

Alessia Pifferi, the mother of Diana speaks, the...

Problems of drinking water shortage, 4.2 million available...

Sass Falaress, fire under control

Tangshan reappeared the incident of the woman being...

Cybersecurity: the theft of data from the Revenue...

Word of the Day∣National Archives of Publications and...

Ben Harper sings for those who are no...

Government, elections in September: the latest news today...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy