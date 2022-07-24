the future of Italy is “bleak”. This was stated by the New York Times in an editorial by David Broder, an author who is working on a book on fascism in contemporary Italy. Broder focuses on the rise of the Brothers of Italy party and the figure of its leader Giorgia Meloni, who have become sources of inspiration in other European countries.

“Maybe we won’t all win together in fire. But if the far right takes the government, in Italy or elsewhere, some of us will surely burn, ”says Broder, referring to the words contained in Meloni’s memoir. The New York Times dedicates ample space to the resignation of Mario Draghi, with which “a period of exceptional stability and political influence ends and a political season that promises to be chaotic begins”, with Italy once again becoming a “Political laboratory for Europe”.