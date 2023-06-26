Home » The next attack on your vacation plans is underway
by admin
Whether the plans of the Greens are nonsense or not, one can argue about it. However, it can hardly be seriously disputed that they are expensive. Some will go further and say they are getting too expensive, others will even call them priceless.

At the latest with the rise of the heating and thermal insulation debate, even the last person in the country should have realized that the green regulation and ordinance mania on his house or apartment door will not stop. In fact, one increasingly gets the impression that complete external control of one’s own life is the true end goal.

During the Corona period, it was already successfully drilled through and checked to see how far the state could go without failing due to the resistance of the population. The chilling realization was that if you can offer citizens a little security in exchange for an outsized fear, you can go very, very far.

The next pseudo-problem will be tackled and “solved” in the familiar green way with a new ban

The fact that this is an artificially generated fear that is not backed up by the facts is just as little seen by many people as the fact that the supposed security that is offered is not security at all, but rather harbors a wealth of dangers .

The keyword vaccination side effects, which really shouldn’t have existed because the new gene-modifying preparations are so safe, is sufficient at this point to show how far-reaching the dangers of the new bans and regulations and the alleged or real solutions are are.

Now the Greens want to go one step further and declare the coasts of Schleswig-Holstein to be zero-use zones. Similar to the lockdown, nothing will work on the North and Baltic Seas. Hotels have to close, restaurants wait in vain for guests and beach chairs remain unused because tourists don’t even arrive because they don’t have permission to use them, and all this just to save the climate and have an even greater impact on people’s lives.

