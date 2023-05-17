The decision has yet to be formally confirmed. This is scheduled for next Monday. The period of several days applies to all EU member states. The exact date must be set in Austria by the federal whale authority. As in most Member States, elections in Austria are usually held on a Sunday. This means that the election in Austria should take place on June 9, 2024.

Elections to the European Parliament take place every five years. The previous European elections were in May 2019. At that time, both right-wing and far-right parties were gaining ground, but the Greens and Liberals were also able to post strong gains. Christian Democrats and Social Democrats hit historic lows. The European Parliament sits in Strasbourg and Brussels.

