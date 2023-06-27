the NGO AOIB helps vulnerable people through the initiative “one family, one sheep” – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

The NGO for the Call, Orientation to Islam and Charity (AOIB) continues its humanitarian works. The managers of this structure offered, this Monday, June 26, 2023 in Lomé, sheep to vulnerable people to enable them to celebrate Eid el-Kebir.

This event is part of the “one family, one sheep” initiative set up by the NGO over the past ten years.

“Each year with the help of our partners, we try to donate a sheep to each family in difficulty to relieve their burdens a little during these Tabaski festival times. This year we have once again respected the tradition,” said Arissou Bawa, executive director of the NGO AOIB. He adds: “Lately, we notice that life is expensive and the price of sheep has increased in the market. So helping these people in these difficult times is a necessity. This donation is a sharing of love and Tabaski is a very important holiday for the Muslim community,” he commented.

The executive director also indicated that the beneficiaries include the elderly, people with disabilities and mothers. He also wished a happy holiday to the entire Muslim community as well as to the population.

The beneficiaries for their part did not fail to express their gratitude to the donors. “We are very happy this morning and we thank the NGO AOIB. Every year the leaders of the NGO come to our aid. May God bless them,” a recipient hinted.

Approximately 1500 sheep will be shared throughout the territory.

The NGO AOIB is a non-profit organization whose mission is to help and equip human beings to take charge of themselves in order to face their difficulties and be able to bring about change around themselves to promote fulfillment. cultural, spiritual, success and development.

Eid el-Kebir is the most important of the Muslim holidays. It is called Tabaski in West and Central African countries.

Rachel Doubidji

