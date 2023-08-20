the NGO ASFEEN alongside young people for the development of the municipality – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

About thirty young people and children from different neighborhoods of the Agoè Nyivé 5 commune participated this Friday, August 18, 2023, in a panel discussion on their role and responsibility in the development of this commune.

Placed under the theme “I am young, I participate in the development of my municipality”, this meeting is initiated by the NGO Association of Women for the Development of Children (ASFEEN).

It is part of the project “strengthening civil society for the governance of children’s rights in Togo”, a project of Plan International Togo and its partners.

“One of the activities of this project is the interaction of civil society organizations with municipalities. Being a support organization for the organizations of children and young people on the project, we had thought of organizing this activity which brings together the children and young people of this commune to discuss together their role and responsibility for the development of their commune, “explained Assignon Kafui. Judith, coordinator of the NGO Association of Women for the Development of Children.

She specified that “we want children and young people to know their rights and duties, to have an even broader apprehension and to know their roles as well as their responsibilities as citizens of this municipality. We therefore discussed the problems they face in their neighborhoods and in the municipality in order to find possible solutions together for the development of Agoè Nyivé 5″.

Created in 1999, the NGO Association of Women for the Development of Children (ASFEEN) works for the promotion of the rights of women and children. It intervenes in several areas, including education, the environment, the promotion of gender .

The “strengthening of civil society for the governance of children’s rights in Togo” project operates in 26 communes in the country.

Rachel Doubidji

