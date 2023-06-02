Home » THE NIGHT TRANSPORT SERVICE FOR YOUNG PEOPLE
THE NIGHT TRANSPORT SERVICE FOR YOUNG PEOPLE

PUBLIC TRANSPORT – From Saturday 10 June to Sunday 6 August 2023. 49 seats in each bus and 4 lines available. Personal ticket at 5 €uro


Ferrara, 01/06/2023. The Discobus night transport service is starting again this year, a project born last year at the request of the municipalities of the Este area and developed by Ami Ferrara, the Municipality and Province of Ferrara.

From Saturday 10 June to Sunday 6 August, boys and girls over 14 years old they will again be able to safely reach the entertainment venues of the Comacchio coast for nine consecutive Saturdays.

There will be four lines available:
line 1: Portomaggiore – Argenta – Marina di Ravenna
line 2: (Goro) – Mesola – Codigoro – Lagosanto – Lido di Spina
line 3: (Riva del Po) – Copparo – Tresignana – (Jolanda di Savoia) – Fiscaglia – Comacchio -Lido di Spina
line 4: Ferrara – (Voghiera) – (Masi Torello) – Ostellato – Lido di Spina

The outward departure is scheduled at 22.3010.45 pm for line 2-; the return instead it is foreseen with departure from the seaside resorts at 4.30 the following morning.

On the way back can be requested directly additional stops in Goro, Riva del Po, Masi Torello and Voghiera.

The buses used for the service will all be new generation, equipped with air conditioning and 49 seats. In addition to the driver, there will be an escort in charge of control and safety.

Confirmed The cost of the single journey (including return) of 5 euros; the ticket can be purchased through the ‘Roger’ app, managed by Tper.

The ticket is personal and once purchased it will not be refunded.

Organized by AMI Ferrara Plant Mobility Agency



