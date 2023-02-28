Correspondent of Dajiang Net/Dajiang News ClientTang Zengxin, Wang MinReport: On February 27, the No. 4 Primary School in Chaisang District organized a practical activity with the theme of “inheriting the spirit of Lei Feng and striving to be a good boy in the new era”.

“The school will let the young people know Lei Feng deeply through the theme class team meeting, learning Lei Feng’s diary, singing Lei Feng’s songs, telling Lei Feng’s stories, hand-written newspaper competitions, etc., and will also let the young pioneers understand the essence of Lei Feng’s spirit through volunteer services Connotation.” Yang Liping, the counselor of the brigade department, introduced.

At the flag-raising ceremony that day, Assistant Principal Wang Qin gave a speech under the national flag with the theme of “Learning from Lei Feng as a Good Example”, which opened the prelude to the 2023 Spring Semester Learning from Lei Feng activities in the No. 4 Primary School in Chaisang District. She led all teachers and students to learn together He read the touching deeds of Comrade Lei Feng, and called on the students to learn from Lei Feng to establish a new style, strive to be an envoy of civilization, and strive to be a good boy in the new era.

At noon that day, several squadrons of the fourth grade couldn’t bear to start to take action. They were wearing bright volunteer vests and holding labor tools. They came to Yuanming Park in a neat line to carry out the volunteer service activity of learning from Lei Feng. There were busy figures everywhere at the event site, some were picking up litter scattered on the ground, some were cleaning fitness equipment, and some were arranging books in the library…their faces were reddened by the sun, and hot sweat dripped from them Their foreheads dripped, and the soil stained their shoes and socks yellow. They didn’t notice it, and their civilized behavior attracted praise from tourists in the park from time to time.

The launch of this activity not only deepened the majority of young people’s knowledge and understanding of Lei Feng’s spirit, but also encouraged them to take the initiative to inherit Lei Feng’s spirit with practical actions. Good atmosphere for teenagers.