The new threat coming from China displaces the government which had relaxed the anti-Covid measures. It’s a sudden cyclone: ​​the minister Horace Schillaci makes the decision on the mandatory swabs for those arriving from the Asian Giant almost dragged by the Regions, primarily from Lombardy which had started monitoring at Malpensa. Schillaci decides early in the morning, after speaking with Guido Bertolaso, councilor of the Fontana council.