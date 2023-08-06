The north-eastern coast of Sardinia burns, 600 people evacuated – News

Sardinia wrought by the mistral wind and the fires: from the north to the south of the island, houses and farmhouses evacuated, residents on the streets, hectares of countryside in smoke including the citrus groves of Sarrabus and firefighting from the ground and from the air throughout the day with helicopters and Canadairs. Very heavy situation from the afternoon in Monte Longu di Posada (Nuoro). The flames, driven by the strong wind, quickly moved towards Siniscola and the seaside resort of La Caletta. With the fire arriving close to the houses, some have already been evacuated by the firefighters of the Provincial Command of Nuoro, who intervened on the spot with six teams, 30 men and 12 vehicles. The Super Puma and the helicopters of the regional fleet plus some Canadair were also on fire. On the 131DCN ‘Diramazione Centrale Nuorese’ state road, the section from km 92 to km 145 between Siniscola and Olbia was temporarily closed.

About six hundred people were forced to leave their homes as a precaution. The president of the Region Christian Solinas follows in constant contact with the operations room of the Regional Civil Protection the evolution of firefighting operations in the various territories affected by the fire front. Solinas explains that he has already asked the National Civil Protection to strengthen the fire-fighting air fleet. He then forwarded the early warning for the activation of the European civil protection mechanism. The damage in the Feraxi area was very serious: 4 farms were devastated by the fire which destroyed the accumulated forage reserves. Flames also on citrus groves and on a model farm, the destination of numerous school trips every year. The fire also threatened some accommodation facilities and it was necessary to evacuate the farmhouses.

“There are no absolute certainties but I find it hard to believe that the fires were caused by self-combustion – explained the mayor of Muravera, Salvatore Piu – One thing is certain: the damage is very serious for our area, a wound that will not be easy to heal We will proclaim a state of calamity but we will not stop there: the Municipality will present a complaint to the Public Prosecutor’s Office against unknown persons. Those responsible for this atrocity must be severely punished”. Porto Corallo in Villaputzu and San Priamo, the characteristic village of San Vito, were also affected by the flames. Another fire in Sardinia a few tens of meters from houses and businesses at the entrance to Quartu, a few kilometers from Cagliari. Fear for the inhabitants of the houses overlooking via Fiume also because the smoke is invading the streets and squares of the district. The reeds of the Molentargius pond, a protected wetland between Cagliari and Quartu, the kingdom of flamingos a few steps from Poetto beach, are on fire. Still flames inside the former Tamarix campsite. Yes, it is a fire perhaps unrelated (but the causes and dynamics are still to be ascertained) to the one that broke out in the afternoon in the reeds of the nearby via Fiume. The area, which also houses several caravans usually used especially on weekends, has been evacuated. Some gas bottles would also explode. As a precaution, the inhabitants of the first villas on the Margine Rosso were asked to leave their homes. A day of fire therefore also for southern Sardinia: flames and fear for the fires in San Giovanni Suergiu, in the Sulcis Iglesiente and in San Sperate, the town of murals and sonorous stones by the artist Pinuccio Sciola.

Meanwhile, an increase in penalties for those responsible for the fires is coming from Rome. This is what the draft decree foresees, which will be presented tomorrow at the last council of ministers before the summer break. In particular, the decree makes changes to the provisions of article 423-bis of the penal code. The statutory minimum for those who cause a fire in “woods, woods or forests or on forest nurseries intended for reforestation, own or others’, has been increased from four to six years”. If the fire is culpable, the minimum penalty increases from one to two years of imprisonment. Finally, the draft provides that the penalty “is increased by one third to one half when the offense is committed in order to gain a profit for oneself or for others”. “As I had already anticipated in the information to parliament – explains the Minister for Civil Protection Sebastiano Musumeci – the government intends to increase the penalties for perpetrators of forest fires. I thank my colleague Carlo Nordio for immediately sharing the need to change the law Of course, it’s not the solution to the serious problem: but the harsher punishment and its effectiveness will serve to discourage those who have gotten away with it so far!”

Tajani: the government will not leave Sardinia alone



“There are 11 anti-fire planes flying over Sardinia. The Government will not leave the territories affected by the fire alone. I am in contact with the Head of Civil Protection Curcio, they are making every effort to put citizens in safety. Any responsible will be punished”. The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani writes it on Twitter.

