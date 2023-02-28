Related reports on this website: The north extension section of Chongqing Rail Transit Line 5 opened at 14:00 on the 27th for initial operation

On February 27, the northern extension of Line 5 was put into initial operation. The picture shows Central Park West Station, where the northern extension of Line 5 and Line 10 are transferred.Photo by reporter Luo Bin/Visual Chongqing

Chongqing Daily News (Reporter Yang Yongqin and Liao Xuemei) On February 27, with the official opening of the northern extension of Line 5 and the initial operation, the total operating mileage of Chongqing’s rail transit has achieved a leap of 500 kilometers, and the total number of operating lines has reached 12. The world‘s largest mountainous urban rail transit network.

The north extension of Line 5 starts from the Garden Expo Center Station of Phase I of Line 5 and ends at Yuegang North Road Station, with a total length of 9 kilometers and a total of 7 stations, namely: Yuhegou Station (not open yet), Ganyue Avenue Station, Lujiagou Station, Central Park West Station, Chunxuan Avenue Station, Yuegang Avenue Station, Yuegang North Road Station.

Since the construction of the first rail transit line in Chongqing – Line 2 in 2000, and now the mileage has exceeded 500 kilometers, Chongqing’s rail transit has grown from scratch, and from existence to the network. In December 2012, the 17-kilometer rail transit line 3 (Ertang-Yudong section) opened for trial operation, and the operating mileage of Chongqing rail transit exceeded 100 kilometers, reaching 131 kilometers. Since then, the construction of rail transit in Chongqing has been greatly accelerated. From 100 kilometers to 500 kilometers, it took Chongqing just over 10 years to form a “surrounding + vertical and horizontal” operation network.

At present, the number of transfer stations in Chongqing rail transit has increased to 34, and Jiangbei Airport, Chongqing West Railway Station, Chongqing North Station, Chongqing East Station, Shapingba Station, Caiyuanba Station and other large transportation hubs each have at least two rail transit lines to achieve zero. transfer. In addition, after the operating mileage exceeds 500 kilometers, the average daily passenger flow capacity of Chongqing’s rail transit will reach 6 million passengers, and the proportion of rail transit to public transportation will reach 45%.

Not only that, rail transit has also played an important role in leading urban development, alleviating traffic congestion, and improving urban quality. Leading the expansion of urban space by rail transit, Chongqing has built an “urban skeleton” and connected “industrial axes” in series to guide industrial elements to gather along the rail transit line to achieve a good situation of efficient interaction and coordinated development of “rail, city, and industry”.