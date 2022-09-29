Home News The Northern League Spelgatti goes to the Senate She is the first woman in history
The Northern League Spelgatti goes to the Senate She is the first woman in history

In the Chamber the autonomists, Pd allies, with Manes appear. The two announce collaboration

Amelio Ambrosi

September 28, 2022

AOSTA

Autonomists and center right divide the two Aosta Valley seats: Nicoletta Spelgatti (Lega), former president of the Region, is the first female senator in the history of the Aosta Valley. Her election came on the edge of her, by just 227 votes, against rival Patrik Vesan (from the autonomist area with the Democratic Party). Spelgatti, for the united center-right list (FI, Fdi, Lega, Italy in the Center and Udc), totaled 18,509 votes, 34.05%, against 18,282 (33.63%) of Vesan, Vallée d ‘Aoste, supported by the Union Valdôtaine, the Alliance Valdôtaine, Vallée d’Aoste Unie-Mouv, the Stella Alpina, the Democratic Party, Action and Italia viva. Third, the other autonomist, Augusto Rollandin, former president of the Region and senator, candidate of Pour l’Autonomie, who collected 7,272 votes (13.38%). Fourth place for Daria Pulz (Valle d’Aosta Aperta, left-wing experiment with the M5s) with 5,448 votes (10.02%). For the others the crumbs: Alessandro Bichini (sovereign and popular Italy) collected 1,569 votes (2.89%); Francesco Lucat (Popular Union) 1,311 votes (2.41%); Giovanni Leray (Communist Party) 1,051 votes (1.93%); Larisa Bargan (Vita) 917 votes (1.69%). The blank ballots were 1,840 (3.09%); the null ones 3,290 (5.53%).

In the Chamber, the autonomist front managed to establish itself with Franco Manes, 59, mayor of Doues and president of the Council of Local Authorities, who got the better of Emily Rini (center right) trailing by 9 points. For Manes 20,763 votes (38.63%); Rini, coordinator of Forza Italia, stopped at 29.8%. The candidate of the Renaissance Valdôtaine, Giovanni Girardini, did not break through, with 6,398 votes (11.9%), ahead of Erika Guichardaz (Vda Aperta), regional councilor of the Progressive Civic Project (10.87%). Manes opens up to discussion: “Dialogue must be with all strength, with a view to bringing home results on specific dossiers”. Spelgatti holds out his hand: «For us it is a historic victory. Now we will start working for the Aosta Valley. I believe that there will be a great collaboration with the person elected to the Chamber, with Manes ». –

Amelio Ambrosi

