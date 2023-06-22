The notification banning ‘Holi’ in universities was withdrawn

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Thursday withdrew its notification banning the celebration of ‘Holi’ festival in universities following strong protests.

The notification issued on Thursday, signed by Higher Education Commission Executive Director Shaista Sohail, said that the HEC respects all religions, faiths and festivals associated with them and the earlier post is not intended to offend anyone. was

Through the first HEC notification, the higher educational institutions of the country were written to improve the quality of education, improve the capacity of the youth with quality research and make them responsible citizens under the national ideology.

The notification sent on Thursday said: ‘This message has created a wrong impression, hence the previous decision is withdrawn.’

A few days ago, a video of hundreds of youth painting each other and dancing to music during the Holi festival at the Quaid-e-Azam University in Islamabad went viral on social media.

On June 20, the Higher Education Commission sent a letter to the Vice-Chancellors and Heads of the educational institutions, expressing reservations against celebrating the festival of ‘Holi’ in the universities.

Religious harmony is to be celebrated rather than deterred. Have spoken to @RTanveerPMLN sb and he has take a stern notice of the notification by HEC on discouraging religious festivals and has asked them to withdraw it. We must bring cohesion than division in our society.

The post claimed that ‘Holi’ has had a negative impact on the country’s identity.

Social media users reacted strongly to the controversial post of the Higher Education Commission, on which Salman Sufi, head of the Prime Minister’s Strategic Reforms Unit, said that Education Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain had instructed the Higher Education Commission that in educational institutions, ‘Holi The post related to ‘ should be withdrawn.

In a message released on Twitter on Wednesday, Salman Sufi wrote: ‘Has spoken to Rana Tanveer and he has taken strict notice of the HEC’s notification on discouraging religious festivals and asked to withdraw it.’

Commenting on the post, Sindh Education Minister Sardar Shah termed the HEC’s first post as an insult to Sindhi culture and civilization and said: ‘Each university has its own senate which makes different policies. What kind of activities are there and what events are not. Higher Education Commission is a regulatory authority. She cannot make this kind of policy.

“We are now including Hinduism in the curriculum in Sindh. And Hindus will be allowed to read their religious books in educational institutions.’

Protest on social media

Social media users expressed their anger over the controversial post of the Higher Education Commission and attacked the HEC.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Jr. wrote in his Twitter message: “By banning Holi in educational institutions across Pakistan, the Higher Education Commission has proved how careless they are.” I hope that one day the Higher Education Commission will be banned. and a competent educational institution will be established in its place. Our children deserve better.’

By banning holi in schools across Pakistan, the HEC has only proven how ignorant they are. I hope one day the HEC is banned and replaced with a more competent educational institution. Our children deserve better.

Amr Sindhu tweeted: ‘Holi is an integral part of Sindhi culture that reflects the unity of the diversity of religions in Sindh. I strongly condemn this post of the Higher Education Commission and the chairman’s ban on Holi and campus policing.

Holi is the integral part of Sindhi culture and it shows unity of diversity of religions in Sindh. I strongly condemn the letter of HEC chairman for policing of campus life and an attempt to ban on Holi. pic.twitter.com/LDJeUZOJSu

Naseer Memon wrote in his message: ‘Just two days ago, Higher Education Commission and National Counter-Terrorism Authority held a conference of Vice-Chancellors to fight extremism in campuses. Peace should be propagated through youth. Now the Higher Education Commission has banned the celebration of Holi.

Only two weeks ago Higher education Commission (HEC) & National Counter Terrorism Authority organised a conference of VCs to confront extremism at campuses and promote peace through youth. And today ED of HEC issued directives against Holi celebrationhttps://t.co/Y25BSkJ2t0

