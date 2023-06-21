The novel ‘Against all odds’ – Piedmont arrives at the bookstore today

Debut for BookRoad for the Turin authors Calì and De Zuani

(ANSA) – MILAN, JUNE 21 – From today ‘Against all odds’, the novel written by Dolores Calì and Fabrizio De Zuani for BookRoad, a Lombard publishing house, is in bookshops.



The novel tells the poignant story of Dafne and Ferràn, two teenagers destined to live separate lives after an intense connection during high school. They find themselves years later, by accident, hospitalized in the same hospital, setting in motion a series of events that will change their lives forever. Just when it seems that the happy ending is finally near, an unexpected event will turn their lives upside down and test the strength of their love.



‘Against all odds’ is a novel that addresses universal themes such as love, destiny and the fight against inner demons, managing to involve the reader until the last page.



Fabrizio De Zuani, born in Turin in 1972, has lived and worked in Spain for many years, where he manages a Tour Operator for golfers and surfers. He has been writing since he was a boy and collaborates as a copywriter and content creator with various companies. Dolores Calì, born in Turin in 1971, lives in Milan and works in a law firm. She has always written and manages a poetry social page.



Against all odds is their debut for BookRoad. (HANDLE).



