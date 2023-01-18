The novice female driver who just got her driver’s license fell into a pond: a family of three ended unfortunately

As the end of the new year approaches, the business of new and second-hand cars is booming. It can be seen that after the policy is liberalized, more people want to travel by car and go home. However, as the saying goes, there are thousands of roads, and safety comes first.

According to reports by the people concerned, on January 16, in Xiazhen Town, Yushan County, Shangrao, Jiangxi Province, a car rushed into a pond. What made people feel heavy was that the three people in the car, including the driver, died after being rescued. signs.

According to the relevant staff, the family of three who suffered the misfortune lived by the pond. The car was brought back just two days ago, and the female driver just got her driver’s license.

At the time of the incident, the female driver reversed the car, but inexplicably broke through the fence and rushed down the steps by the pond. At that time, the woman’s husband and their 1.5-year-old child were in the back seat.

Such an accident is really embarrassing. Whether you are a new or old driver, you should drive carefully at any time, and the safety alarm bells are ringing. In addition, if there are children in the car, safety seats should be used, and they should not be held in their arms during long-distance travel.