The number 1 – despite dark clouds over Washington

US budget dispute threatens to escalate – Dax at record high

The answer is as simple as it is dangerous: they want to see the budget dispute in the US resolved before they reposition themselves. Republicans and Democrats have been arguing about raising the debt ceiling for weeks. It could only be around two weeks before the USA could face a potential default. The debt ceiling is currently around $31.4 trillion. It was reached in mid-January this year. Therefore, the US cannot take on any more debt to pay the current bills. A compromise is now being sought. But it’s not in sight yet. A few days ago, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wrote to the Republican majority leader in the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, that the government would no longer be able to meet its commitments “at the beginning of June, possibly as early as June 1st”. Even though there have recently been initial signs of relaxation from the White House, the conflict has not yet been resolved. But the stock exchanges reacted positively to the faint glimmer of hope. And the Dax even marked a new all-time high.

Many institutional investors are underweight equities

But: If it really comes to the point that no agreement is reached, many market observers fear that there will be a real slide in prices on the stock exchanges. That’s why many players prefer to keep their powder dry. We also follow this maxim in our mixed fund mandate, the Frankfurt equity fund for foundations. Here we have lowered the equity ratio.

Frankfurt UCITS ETF – Modern Value: #1 on Morningstar

The exact opposite is evident in our ETF. As always, the Frankfurt UCITS ETF – Modern Value is fully invested. And with great success. In the Morningstar category “Equities worldwide standard values ​​blend” he is the clear number 1 with a performance of over 17 percent since the beginning of the year. As with actively managed funds, investors benefit from our Modern Value approach. The core of the approach is the idea of ​​identifying owner- or family-run “wonderful companies” that have an economic moat. The ETF tracks the Frankfurt Modern Value Index, which we developed together with Solactive. This includes 25 stocks that are expected to be the highest over the next five years Total exhibit shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is made up of the company’s share price development, share buybacks and dividend payments. These are stocks like Apple, Microsoft, or Verisign, Oracle and SCOR.

SCOR stock takes off

And it is precisely this SCOR stock that has performed particularly well over the past few days and weeks. The papers have gained more than 10 percent in the last few days. The French insurer based on Avenue Kléber in Paris is represented worldwide with 38 branches and more than 3,000 employees and is one of the TOP 5 in the industry. And SCOR earns well. The company was able to convince with the figures for the first quarter and achieve a profit of 311 million euros. The analysts’ expectations were thus massively exceeded. In terms of net profit, SCOR was even 88 percent above consensus expectations. Thanks to advances in the insurance business, better solvency and new management, which is bringing the company forward, the valuation is favorable, according to the assessment of the figures. The new CEO Thierry Léger is therefore looking to the future with confidence. The general conditions are promising and SCOR is well positioned in this environment. Léger will also present the new strategy on May 25th. So more (positive?) surprises are guaranteed.